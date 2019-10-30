Bank of Canada holds interest rate, warns economy’s resilience to be ‘tested’

Governor Stephen Poloz’s team is warning that the resilience of Canada’s economy will be increasingly tested

The Bank of Canada is keeping its key interest rate on hold in a decision that positions the country as an exception among advanced economies already responding to the weakening world economy.

Governor Stephen Poloz’s team is warning that the resilience of Canada’s economy will be increasingly tested by persistent global trade conflicts and uncertainty.

The central bank’s decision to hold the rate at 1.75 per cent today was widely expected by financial markets. The benchmark has now been at the same level for just over a year.

The bank says the global outlook has continued to deteriorate since the summer and that Canada is feeling the effects.

ALSO READ: Bank of Canada holds interest rate as it takes stock of trade war impacts

It says economic growth here is expected to be 1.5 per cent in 2019 before picking up its pace to 1.7 per cent next year and 1.8 per cent in 2021.

The bank notes that the domestic economy has held up well in many areas — employment has remained strong, wages have advanced in some regions and housing activity has expanded in most markets.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Chinese firm proposes LNG processing plant near Terrace

Just Posted

Coast Salish mural curriculum confronts climate crisis with place-based learning

‘Seeing Through Watchers’ Eyes’ at Spencer school invites diversity in voices, perspectives

PHOTOS: Geek Squad Academy sparks creativity for Spencer Middle School students

This is the first event of its kind in Victoria, one of 12 across Canada this year

Be Prepared: Economic threat very real post disaster

Black Press Media takes a look at emergency preparedness in Greater Victoria in this special report

Victoria tattoo shop host Halloween walk-in fundraiser with new Get What You Get tattoo draw

Designs will be ‘small, spooky and kooky,’ says owner of Tattoo Zoo

Chef cooks up special dinner free of charge for veterans

V2V Black Hops Brewing, a veteran-run company, will bring the beer

VIDEO: Kids in costume storm Saanich retirement home for annual Pumpkin walk

Yearly Halloween event brings joy to Saanich seniors and youngsters

Bank of Canada holds interest rate, warns economy’s resilience to be ‘tested’

Governor Stephen Poloz’s team is warning that the resilience of Canada’s economy will be increasingly tested

B.C. vice-principal let go after checking boys’ underwear to see who left feces in bathroom

French school teacher wanted to find the culprit

B.C. school trustees ask for provincial, federal help to end student vaping

Health minister says he’s planning new regulations that would be the first of their kind in Canada

B.C. parents blame medical negligence in toddler’s death

Petition to ask for medical errors to be tracked and no-fault compensation for victims

Universities in B.C. and Alberta to study mental and physical health of wildfire crews

University of Nortern B.C. and University of Alberta get funding from BC Wildfire Service

VIDEO: How a B.C. kid came to chronicle the downfall of a hometown hockey hero

Growing up, journalist Jeremy Allingham used to watch Stephen Peat play at a local arena

POLL: Do you think parts of the west will separate from Canada?

The ink was barely dry on the ballots from this year’s federal… Continue reading

B.C. rescue asks for help saving dogs from freezing in remote Manitoba

Cold snap means dogs need to be taken to warmer areas

Most Read