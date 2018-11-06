BBB rewards Island businesses with ‘honest and ethical’ practices

Better Business Bureau (BBB) serving Vancouver Island announced the 2018 Torch Award Winners at the annual awards gala celebration hosted on Friday, Nov. 2 at the Union Club of B.C. in Victoria.
“BBB would like to congratulate the following 16 businesses for their exemplary commitment to honest and ethical business practices and customer service excellence,” said Rosalind Scott, president and CEO of BBB serving Vancouver Island. “This year local businesses were nominated for a Torch Award by both their customers and other local businesses. The following companies and their employees should be proud of their accomplishments.”
2018 Torch Award winners
Award Category: Carpet Cleaners
Luv-a-Rug Services Inc. (Victoria)
Award Category: Community Service
Luv-a-Rug Services Inc. (Victoria)
Award Category: Computer & Internet Services
Dial-a-Geek Consulting Inc. (Victoria)
Award Category: Contractors
Victoria Drain Services Ltd. (Victoria)
Award Category: Customer Service
Act Together Moving Services (Brentwood Bay)
Award Category: Financial Services
Auxilium Mortgage Corporation (Victoria)
Award Category: Heating & Electrical
Gaslight Heat Services (Victoria)
Award Category: Home Improvement
X 2 Lewis Modern Home Renovations (Qualicum Beach)
Award Category: Installation Services
Van Isle Windows Ltd. (Victoria)
Award Category: Kitchen Renovations
Island Dream Kitchens (Sidney)
Award Category: Moving & Hauling
Provincial Moving & Storage Ltd. (Victoria)
Award Category: Outstanding Employee
Shane Casey – Luv-a-Rug Services Inc. (Victoria)
Award Category: Plumbing Services
Royal Bay Plumbing (Victoria)
Award Category: Roofers
High Definition Roofing Ltd. (Victoria)
Award Category: Sales & Service
M&N Mattress Shop Ltd. (Parksville)
Award Category: Specialty Cleaning
Pro Sweep Plus (Victoria)