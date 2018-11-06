BBB rewards Island businesses with ‘honest and ethical’ practices

Better Business Bureau (BBB) serving Vancouver Island announced the 2018 Torch Award Winners at the annual awards gala celebration hosted on Friday, Nov. 2 at the Union Club of B.C. in Victoria.

“BBB would like to congratulate the following 16 businesses for their exemplary commitment to honest and ethical business practices and customer service excellence,” said Rosalind Scott, president and CEO of BBB serving Vancouver Island. “This year local businesses were nominated for a Torch Award by both their customers and other local businesses. The following companies and their employees should be proud of their accomplishments.”

Find photos here.

2018 Torch Award winners

Award Category: Carpet Cleaners

Luv-a-Rug Services Inc. (Victoria)

Award Category: Community Service

Luv-a-Rug Services Inc. (Victoria)

Award Category: Computer & Internet Services

Dial-a-Geek Consulting Inc. (Victoria)

Award Category: Contractors

Victoria Drain Services Ltd. (Victoria)

Award Category: Customer Service

Act Together Moving Services (Brentwood Bay)

Award Category: Financial Services

Auxilium Mortgage Corporation (Victoria)

Award Category: Heating & Electrical

Gaslight Heat Services (Victoria)

Award Category: Home Improvement

X 2 Lewis Modern Home Renovations (Qualicum Beach)

Award Category: Installation Services

Van Isle Windows Ltd. (Victoria)

Award Category: Kitchen Renovations

Island Dream Kitchens (Sidney)

Award Category: Moving & Hauling

Provincial Moving & Storage Ltd. (Victoria)

Award Category: Outstanding Employee

Shane Casey – Luv-a-Rug Services Inc. (Victoria)

Award Category: Plumbing Services

Royal Bay Plumbing (Victoria)

Award Category: Roofers

High Definition Roofing Ltd. (Victoria)

Award Category: Sales & Service

M&N Mattress Shop Ltd. (Parksville)

Award Category: Specialty Cleaning

Pro Sweep Plus (Victoria)