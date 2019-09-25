A new Bordeaux wine collection is creating a buzz with collectors. (Black Press Media stock photo)

BC Liquor Stores release 2016 Bordeaux

More than 700 million bottled annually

The annual Bordeaux wine release takes place Sept. 28 at BC Liquor Stores (BCLS).

The 2016 vintage is being called the perfect Bordeaux by many wine experts, including waster of wine and BCLS category manager, Barb Philip.

“The 2016 vintage offers top quality across the range from the famous châteaux in the Médoc appellations through the petits châteaux of Bordeaux and Bordeaux Supérieur AOC,” said Philip. “The fruit is ripe and powerful but balanced by great finesse.”

Purchase limits are in place for select bottles.

Bordeaux wine is produced from grapes grown in the Bordeaux appellation in southwest France. Over 700 million bottles are produced annually. Some Bordeaux wines are the most expensive and prestigious in the world, while some are enjoyed daily as a table wine.

