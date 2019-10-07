Shown is the most recent Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair, held in Cranbrook. (Black Press file photo)

Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair back for fourth year

Oct. 24 event offers interviews and jobs on the spot

If you’re looking for a job, look no further than the Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair, happening on Oct. 24 at the Bay Street Armoury from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Black Press Media hosts 14 career fairs across the province throughout the year, recognizing the need to hire is in high demand. Sheri Jackson, event manager, says Black Press acknowledges the importance of recruitment and takes pride in being able to facilitate the needs of the employers, as well as the employees.

READ ALSO: Black Press to host extreme career fair in Victoria

According to Jackson, people can expect a multitude of companies that are ready to hire — some, even right on the spot.

Along with employer vendors, attendees can also expect different education facilities on hand to help future students choose a path that makes sense to them.

READ ALSO: Find your future at Black Press career fair in Victoria

This is the fourth year the career fair has come to Victoria and Jackson says they get better and better each year.

Some of the vendors that will be on site include Bayshore HealthCare, BC Corrections, BC Public Service Agency, Canadian Armed Forces, Canadian Coast Guard, Discovery Community College, ICBC, McDonald’s Canada, Vancouver Island University and Victoria Cool Aid Society.

To see the full list of vendors visit www.facebook.com/events/2311137785805546/.

