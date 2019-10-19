Black Press Media celebrates women who are making a difference

Helping others is the cornerstone of the work Shannon Drew does in both her professional and personal lives. She is the winner of the Black Press Business Leader Award.

Whether using her network to connect people on a daily basis, giving back to the community, or coaching others to pay it forward, Drew feels these actions should be natural extensions of an effective business leader’s responsibilities.

“Creating opportunities for and helping others realize success is a part of everything I’ve done,” said Drew, the vice president, community initiatives and corporate affairs with Ecoasis Developments, which specializes in land acquisition and development of residential and resort real estate, such as Bear Mountain.

Drew also believes in giving back to the community. She sits on the Langford Economic Development Committee and a committee of the Greater Victoria Sports Tourism Commission.

She is also involved with Golf for Kids Charity Classic, one of the most successful single-day fundraising tournaments in the country, which supports child and youth charities on Vancouver Island and the Help Fill A Dream Foundation.

Drew’s passion for community well-being was born, in part, out of heartbreak.

In 2002, Drew’s first husband passed away from a rare form of cancer, leaving her and their 23-month-old daughter to start over.

It was in Victoria that Drew decided to build a new life. While she admits it was challenging breaking into already established circles, she recognizes the overall journey has made her stronger.

“This experience has instilled in me a sense of wanting to give back and to share with others that tragedy and adversity don’t necessarily define you,” Drew said.