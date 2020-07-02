Colin Holt, manager at Bolen Books, has noticed an increase in demand for books on anti-racism. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Book stores in Victoria notice uptick in sales for anti-racism titles

White Fragility, How to be an Antiracist are among the best selling titles

Book stores in Victoria are noticing an uptick in books on racism or anti-racism since the Black Lives Matter protests took hold across the world.

Jessica Walker, managing partner at Munro’s Books, says the store has received “hundreds and hundreds” of orders for books around the topic. She says most orders are for about five of the main best selling titles such as How to be an Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi, White Fragility by Robin DiAngelo, and Me and White Supremacy by Layla Saad.

“It’s been huge,” she says. “I’ve been a bookseller for more than 30 years and I don’t remember seeing anything quite like this.”

READ ALSO: PHOTOS: Thousands attend rally for Black lives in downtown Victoria

Colin Holt, manager at Bolen Books, has noticed a similar increase in demand for books on anti-racism. “White Fragility and How to be an Antiracist are really, really big on people’s minds right now,” he says. “There are a number of other books people are looking for but those are the two biggest at the moment.”

Holt says what’s interesting is the age range of the people buying the books.

READ ALSO: Black business owners in Victoria share first-hand experiences with racism

“We have parents that are looking for books to explain it to kids, we have people that would be college student level and older adults,” he says. “It’s a subject that seems to be for everyone right now.”

According to Walker, most publishers across North America were almost instantly sold out and were reprinting books on the topic so Munro’s, like others, was sold out for a while.

“The nice thing right now, certainly for readers who are interested is that we have a lot of books in the store now,” she says, adding people can see a list of books for Indigenous History Month online.

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.  
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Booksracism

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Lululemon buys in-home fitness company Mirror in $500-million deal

Just Posted

Book stores in Victoria notice uptick in sales for anti-racism titles

White Fragility, How to be an Antiracist are among the best selling titles

Victoria man in custody after shooting in 100-block of Gorge Road East

The man is facing recommended charges including assault with a weapon

Undercover operation exposes prominent human trafficking problem in Greater Victoria

VicPD’s Operation No More took place in mid-June at a local hotel

Cadboro Bay Residents’ Association launches public feedback survey on off-leash dog rules

Survey closes July 6

Langford approves permit for 124-unit mass timber building

Tallwood 1 to be completed by late 2021

‘This year is unlike any other’: Trudeau delivers Canada day address

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and the Prime Minister release video celebrating the national holiday

Tsilhqot’in Nation demands meeting with feds on declining Fraser River chinook stocks

The Nation wants to partner with DFO to rebuild and recover the stocks

Gov. General honours Canadians for bravery, volunteer service

Five categories of winners presented on Canada Day

COVID-19: Should non-medical masks be mandatory in Canada?

New poll shows Canadians are divided on the rules around mandatory masks

Funds announced for B.C. Indigenous entrepreneurs pursuing food, agriculture

Entrepreneurs can receive up to $8,000

‘A little bit scary for everybody’: Air passengers wary as new rules take effect

Masks or face coverings have been mandatory on flights since April 20

VIDEO: Prince William and Kate chat with B.C. hospital staff about COVID-19

Seven-minute video posted to Youtube on Canada Day

River centre says heavy rains could bring flooding to central, northeastern B.C.

Water levels are already unusually high and river banks can be extremely unstable

Campbell River’s defunct cruise ship terminal to undergo evaluation for future plans

With no cruise ship coming through, the $16million terminal has been a white elephant for over 13 years

Most Read