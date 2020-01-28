For the second Philanthropint Series flavour, 49 Below teamed up with Tarn from Dumpling Drop for a Thai Milk Tea ice cream. (49below.ca)

Boutique ice cream business crafts ‘philanthropint’ to give back

49 Below Ice Cream concocts enough flavour to make 64 meals for Our Place

The boutique 49 Below Ice Cream company believes in community and that includes giving back.

The Victoria business that features ice cream subscriptions most recently embarked on a ‘Philanthropint Series.’ The idea is simple. The minds behind 49 Below partner with individuals and businesses who come up with a flavour. The team concocts the flavour, sells it, and donates all proceeds to the charity of the individual’s choice.

So far the boutique business crafted two flavours for good causes. For Discovery Coffee, 49 Below created ‘coffee and brownies’ and for Dumpling Drop, Thai Milk Tea ice cream.

The second Philanthropint Series flavour raised enough cash to provide 64 meals at Our Place Society.

And a new philanthropint flavour could appear as early as next month.

RELATED: UVic grad brings #icecreamtoyourdoor in #yyj

The local creamery was started in 2015 by University of Victoria grad Daniel Edler. Aside from the subscription services, some pints and treats are available at a handful of outlets across the region.

Visit 49below.ca to learn more.


