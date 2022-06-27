Breweries announced ahead of first-ever Langford Beer Festival

28 craft brewers to be serving up their unique beverages on July 16

Steve Scrase, sales manager at Sooke Oceanside Brewing, said the craft beer scene has been surging in recent years. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

A flight of more than two dozen local breweries will be slinging brews at the inaugural Langford Beer Festival this year.

The festival is the Victoria Beer Society’s first such event on the West Shore, with 2,500 attendees expected, five food vendors and two live bands at Starlight Stadium.

The event runs from 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 16 and attendees must be 19 or over.

“I think it’s a great way to show the products, to reach the community and be a part of it, and it’s a great way for (residents) to try some of our beers,” said Brian Nairn, marketing coordinator at Lighthouse Brewing, one of the 28 brewers on tap for the event.

Breweries from up and down the Island and the mainland will be plying their beverages at the festival. A full list can be found on the society’s Facebook page.

“A lot of people get stuck in the rut where they just go to the commercial brewers all the time,” said Steve Scrase, sales manager with Sooke Oceanside Brewery.

”Probably speaking from experience, I did that as well because I was always disappointed. So using the beer festival to let people try beer, so they don’t have to commit with a wallet until they actually try the beer, then they get the taste for it.”

With Langford aiming to be the sports capital of Canada, he added, “we can make it the beer capital of Canada as well, because there’s a lot of good beers on the Island.”

For more information and to find tickets, visit victoriabeersociety.com/langford-beer-festival/#FAQ

