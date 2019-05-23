Brewpub offers ‘boat valet’ for paddlers during Surfrider celebration tonight

To celebrate the start of the summer patio season Canoe Brewpub teams up with Surfrider Vancouver Island to host a Summer Soirée tonight.

The evening is a celebration of The Truffles Group community program, which raised over $8,800.00 during 2018 to help fund the local efforts by the Surfrider Foundation’s Chapter on Vancouver Island. During 2018, The Truffles Group raised over $28,000 to support a variety of community programs on Vancouver Island.

Founded 25 years ago in Malibu California, the Surfrider Foundation’s mission is the protection and enjoyment of oceans, waves and beaches through a powerful activist network.

This free ‘Surf Formal’ evening features, a local art auction, door prizes, live music from Red Fox Sparrow and the launch of Canoe Brewpub’s new summer menu. Food and beverage will be available for purchase, guests may add a donation for the Surfrider Foundation to their bill.

Guests who arrive by paddlecraft (paddleboard, canoe, kayak) receive complimentary ‘boat valet’ parking from Ocean River sports and the opportunity to win exclusive prizes.

The fun takes place May 23 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Canoe Brewpub, 450 Swift Street, in Victoria’s scenic Inner Harbour. Dust off your boards, flip-flops, board shorts and sunnies… this is a not to miss party.



