British Columbians like to eat out. (Pexels photo)

British Columbians like to drink and eat out according to new figures

Total food and beverage sales in British Columbia rose 9.4 per cent cent in August 2018 year-to-year

British Columbians like to hit the town for a night of drinks and food.

Restaurants and bars across the province saw their total sales rose 9.4 per cent in August 2018 compared to the same period last year, according to Statistics Canada.

This eagerness to eat out placed British Columbians ahead of Ontario (7.1 per cent) and Quebec (5.4 per cent), despite rising prices.

RELATED: B.C. full of Canada’s ‘100 Most Romantic Restaurants’

Prices for food purchased from restaurants rose 4.5 per cent year over year in August, while prices for alcoholic beverages served in licensed establishments increased 3.1 per cent.

Looking at specific categories, sales rose across full-service restaurants (up 7.1 per cent), limited-service restaurants (5.6 per cent), special food services (8 per cent) and drinking places (2.7 per cent).

Following three months of strong gains, food services and drinking places edged down 0.1 per cent to $6.1 billion in August, with drinking places recorded lower sales on a national basis.

But British Columbians once again bucked the trend, with sales up in August (0.8 per cent). Only Saskatchewan residents spent more money on food and drinks outside their four walls.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

wolfgang.depner@saanichnews.com

Previous story
B.C. government moves to tighten resource industry regulations

Just Posted

‘Your vote matters,’ BC NDP and Greens host proportional representation rally in Victoria

British Columbians have until Nov. 30 to vote in favour of transitioning to PR, ending traditional first-past-the-post system

Emergency crews respond to structure fire on Songhees Nation

Crews mopping up after significant fire spreads to two homes

BC Ferries to launch new vessels, website, pricing to meet rising demand

This fiscal year sees highest levels of vehicle traffic ever

British Columbians like to drink and eat out according to new figures

Total food and beverage sales in British Columbia rose 9.4 per cent cent in August 2018 year-to-year

West Shore clinic provides friendly approach to crucial care

Langford location serves a growing population

‘She’s charging. Oh God’: Mama grizzly runs at B.C. man armed with shotgun

People online were quick to question – and defend – a man’s decision to shoot a grizzly bear charging him on a Bella Coola front yard

$1.537 billion U.S. Mega Millions ticket just misses world record

The winning ticket sold in South Carolina is worth about $877.8 million in a lump-sum cash payment

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Oct. 23

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Red Sox beat Dodgers 8-4 in Game 1 of World Series

Benintendi has 4 hits as Boston cruises at Fenway

Canada announces $20M fund for women entrepreneurs

New federal program will provide up to $100,000 for female business owners to grow their operations

Vancouver Island man claims falling ice smashed his truck windshield

Man discovered volleyball-sized chunk ice on his truck Saturday, near Nanaimo, B.C.

B.C. veteran combats PTSD in the ring and on the farm

Cam Tetrault is a valuable contributor at Quesnel’s Two Rivers Boxing Club

Fast ferries from B.C. spotted in Egypt

Controversial aluminum BC Ferries vessels ’big white elephants covered in dust,’ eyewitness says

Canadian troops, families take shelter in hotel after Florida hurricane

Most of the Canadians were evacuated from the military base before Hurricane Michael

Most Read