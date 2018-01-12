Buckerfields targets booming West Shore

Buckerfields is opening a new store in Langford this spring. Shown here is the retailer’s storefront in Duncan. Photo contributed

Jennifer Blyth

Black Press

The booming West Shore, with a growing number of backyard enthusiasts and hobby farmers, is the catalyst behind Buckerfields’ decision to open a new flagship store in the area.

The new location – at 975 Langford Pkwy. – will employ about a dozen people when it opens in April.

“That area of Victoria is very dynamic and growing, the gateway to Metchosin, Sooke and Colwood. It’s also a strong hobby farm area,” said Buckerfields CEO Kelvin McCulloch, noting that the new location will be beside Capital Iron in the same shopping centre as Quality Foods, Cascadia Liquor Store and The Dollar Store.

The 11,000-square-foot location will include 8,500 square feet of retail space and a warehouse, plus an additional 1,200 square-foot greenhouse to the left side of the building and accessible through the store. The parking lot will also be revamped to increase accessibility.

Renovations are currently underway to prepare the space. A grand opening will be announced for later in April.

The new store will feature a full selection of specialty pet foods, pet accessories, home and garden supplies, poultry products, wild bird seed, bee supplies, hand tools, giftware and all of Buckerfields’ traditional feed products.

Apiary products in particular are of growing interest, and McCulloch expects West Shore shoppers to appreciate those opportunities. “That continues to be a new and exciting line,” he said.

A favourite supplier to farmers, pet owners and homesteaders in British Columbia since 1919, the Duncan-based Buckerfields operates nine locations throughout the province, from Salmon Arm to Saanichton.

The store will be the second in Greater Victoria, joining the Keating Cross Road location, and will open seven days a week.

McCulloch says people interested in joining the Buckerfields team are invited to email careers@buckerfields.org with resumes and queries.

“I am expecting a substantial level of interest,” he said.

jennifer.blyth@blackpress.ca