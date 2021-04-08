Royal Bank president Dave McKay speaks at the Royal Bank of Canada annual meeting in Toronto on Thursday, April 6, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Royal Bank president Dave McKay speaks at the Royal Bank of Canada annual meeting in Toronto on Thursday, April 6, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Canada needs to be more inclusive, fair and sustainable: RBC CEO

Dave McKay says that means addressing climate change and inequities that hold people back

The head of Royal Bank of Canada says the country urgently needs to become more inclusive, fair and sustainable because the COVID-19 pandemic revealed the society we live in is not best for everyone.

Speaking at the bank’s annual meeting, chief executive Dave McKay says reaching those goals will mean addressing climate change, inequities that hold people back, the future of work and the digital economy.

McKay says he considers climate change to be the most pressing issue of our time because it is costing economies billions of dollars in damage and lost productivity, so RBC is boosting its sustainable financing target to $500 billion by 2025 and pledging to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

He says there is a need to address systemic racism, so the bank has committed to ensuring Black, Indigenous or persons of colour make up 30 per cent of its executive appointments and 40 per cent of the 1,400 students it will hire this summer.

McKay believes the country should also focus on mental health and preparing people for a different future because the pandemic has transformed how and where we work and increased the need for new skills.

He says the pandemic has shown Canada needs investments in technology and talent as it grapples with a digital-first economy, changing consumer behaviours and the rewiring of our supply chains and services.

The Canadian Press

BusinessCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Girl Guide cookie sales return to B.C. London Drugs stores
Next story
Watch the details to help avoid financial headaches when filing your tax return

Just Posted

Pauquachin First Nation purchased the former Glen Meadows golf course, here seen in 2009, for $5.38 million. (Black Press Media file photo)
Pauquachin purchases second North Saanich golf course for $5.38 million

Criddle family also owes North Saanich $171,343.84 in outstanding municipal taxes

A 12-year-old boy was attacked while riding his bike in the area of Devonshire and Fairview roads Wednesday morning. Police are looking for witnesses. (Google Maps)
Esquimalt parents alerted after young boy attacked on way to school

12-year-old was pulled from his bike by a man he didn’t know

A COVID-19 exposure has been reported at Arbutus Global Middle School. People may have come in contact with the positive case on April 1. (Google Streetview)
Saanich middle school added to growing list of COVID-19 exposures

People at Arbutus Global Middle School may have been exposed to the virus April 1

B.C. beekeepers will face extra supply challenges this year thanks to COVID-19 supply chain disruptions. (Black Press Media file photo)
Bee supply threatened this year by wasps, COVID

No, bees aren’t getting COVID, it’s the supply chain that’s been disrupted

Sooke author Beverley Elliott is bringing awareness to autism with her newly published book, Greyson’s Shoes. This is the first book Elliott has published, but she intends to create more in the future. (Photo courtesy of Beverly Elliott)
Sooke author shines light on autism in new children’s book

Beverley Elliott hopes book can be used as tool to bring awareness and understanding around autism

The video showcases a handful of individuals in honour of Autism Acceptance Month. (Video screenshot)
Amplifying autistic voices during World Autism Month

Darcy Nybo/Goldstream Gazette contributor April is Autism Acceptance Month and World Autism… Continue reading

Organ donation form from BC Transplant. (BC Transplant)
POLL: Have you registered as an organ donor?

They number 1.5 million strong and growing. But their numbers still fall… Continue reading

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of April 6

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Josee Cabral is seen in her office in Chateauguay, Que. on Thursday, March 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Watch the details to help avoid financial headaches when filing your tax return

Small, easily avoidable mistakes could end up costing you if you’re not careful

A segment of the Island Rail corridor, formerly known as the E&N Railway. File Photo
Friends of Rails to Trails pleads for support to transform Island’s dormant rail line

Group wants to see E&N track removed, corridor repurposed as multi-purpose trail

A discarded blue surgical mask is shown hanging in a bush Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Tofino woman apologizes after comparing B.C. mask mandate to residential schools

First Nations Chief Moses Martin, a survivor said ‘I’ll put a mask on any day instead of the experience that I had’

Erin O’Toole, leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, addresses business people in Nanaimo and Victoria during a virtual ‘fireside chat’ question-and-answer session Wednesday, April 7. (Greater Nanaimo Chamber of Commerce/Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce image)
Conservative leader tells Island’s business community his party should lead COVID recovery

Erin O’Toole participated in a Zoom chat with Nanaimo and Victoria chambers of commerce April 7

Seven-day rolling average of B.C. COVID-19 cases to April 7, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. has 997 more COVID-19 cases Wednesday, hospitalization rises

Vaccination now open to people aged 70 and older

Travelers walk through the Salt Lake City International Airport Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Salt Lake City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Rick Bowmer
In Canada, U.S., vaccine ‘passports’ could be new point of cross-border contention

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared receptive to the idea of vaccine-related travel documents

Most Read