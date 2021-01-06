Vehicles are seen in a parking lot at the General Motors Oshawa Assembly Plant in Oshawa, Ont., on June 20, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

Vehicles are seen in a parking lot at the General Motors Oshawa Assembly Plant in Oshawa, Ont., on June 20, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

Canadian auto sales fell 19.7% in 2020 from a year earlier; lowest level in a decade

The consultancy says auto sales fell 2.6 per cent in December 2020 from the same month in 2019

DesRosiers Automotive Consultants Inc. says that 1.54 million cars and trucks were sold in Canada in 2020, falling 19.7 per cent from 2019 to the lowest level since 2009.

The consultancy says auto sales fell 2.6 per cent in December 2020 from the same month in 2019, leaving dealers in the midst of the steepest annual decline since 1982.

But it also says that it could have been worse, given sales plummeted 75 per cent for the month of April at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

DesRosiers managing partner Andrew King says the ups and downs in the auto market last year were jaw-dropping, but that it was not as bad as many in the industry feared in the spring.

Light trucks represented a record 79.9 per cent of all car-and-truck sales in Canada last year, as more consumers switched away from passenger cars.

Ford sold 239,368 vehicles in Canada last year, keeping its spot as the top-selling car manufacturer — despite closing nearly 50,000 fewer sales than in 2019.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Automotivecars

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vancouver, Victoria among top 10 tech markets in Canada

Just Posted

Skiers at Mount Washington Alpine Resort. (Photo: Amy Attas)
Victoria snowboarder dies on Mount Washington

A 22-year-old man was snowboarding inbounds and fell in open intermediate terrain

On Jan. 3, families with children who attend the Cloverdale Childcare facility at 3427A Quadra St. received an email informing them several members had tested positive for COVID-19. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
Families warned of positive COVID-19 cases at Saanich daycare

Cloverdale Childcare facility closed Jan. 4, 5

Victoria Police are searching for Leonard Michael Lecreux, 39, who is wanted on five warrants for 17 different charges. (Victoria Police Department)
Victoria fugitive wanted on five warrants, 17 charges

Leonard Michael Lecreux often uses the alias ‘Richard Branscombe’

Onni Group began work in January 2018 for the site on Sooke Road. (Black Press Media news staff)
Forms collapse during concrete slab pour at Colwood Corners

No workers were injured in the Jan. 6 incident

West Shore RCMP arrested a 37-year-old Langford resident in connection to multiple thefts Jan. 5. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
Langford thief snagged after someone rifled through four vehicles

RCMP seized 25 pieces of stolen identification from suspect’s home

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix give a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic at the B.C. legislature, April 21, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. records 625 more COVID-19 cases as holiday results come in

Dr. Bonnie Henry to announce Thursday if orders extended

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Jan. 5

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
POLL: Do you think councillors who recently travelled internationally should resign?

Two Greater Victoria councillors have come under fire for travelling outside the… Continue reading

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
THE LATEST: Biden denounces protesters’ violence at Capitol

Several Republican lawmakers are expected to object to Biden’s win

Air Canada planes sit on the tarmac at Pearson International airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Air Canada uses social media influencers to promote travel abroad, despite stay-home direction

At least two influencers have travelled to warmer climates in the past few weeks

A beautiful sunny afternoon showcasing Mount Cain in all its glory. (Kimberley Kufaas Photography)
Annual ‘Cain Cup’ competition returns to Mount Cain on Jan. 16

This year the skill hill is asking competitors register online so it can avoid registration line ups

Snuneymuxw First Nation. (News Bulletin file photo)
Vaccine request quickly granted to combat Nanaimo-area First Nation COVID-19 outbreak

Snuneymuxw elders receiving Moderna vaccine starting today at pop-up clinic on reserve

A passenger walks the halls at Montreal Trudeau Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Montreal, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
As U.K. travel ban lifts, new pre-flight COVID-19 test rules will come into effect in Canada

Test must be taken pre-flight, within 72 hours of boarding a flight to Canada

Gerry Dore, the man who died in the fire at Lewis Street Apartments on New Year’s Eve, is pictured with his daughter Dawn who has begun a GoFundMe page to help pay for his funeral. (Submitted photo)
Victim of New Year’s Eve blaze in Duncan described as “good man”

Daughter of Gerry Dore starts GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral

Most Read