A real estate sign is pictured in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, June, 12, 2018. The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales in October were up 1.3 per cent from September, the first monthly gain since February. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward

A real estate sign is pictured in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, June, 12, 2018. The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales in October were up 1.3 per cent from September, the first monthly gain since February. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward

Canadian October home sales up from September, first monthly increase since February

Greater Vancouver was up six per cent, offset in part by a 2.4 per cent drop in Montreal

The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales in October posted their first monthly gain since February.

The association says sales in October were up 1.3 per cent from September.

It says sales were up on a month-over-month basis in October in 60 per cent of all local markets with Greater Vancouver up six per cent, offset in part by a 2.4 per cent drop in Montreal.

The number of newly listed homes was up 2.2 per cent on a month-over-month basis in October.

Compared with a year ago, home sales in October were down 36 per cent.

The actual national average home price was $644,643 in October, down 9.9 per cent from the same month last year.

RELATED: Vancouver home sales down 46% from last year, 13% from September: board

HousingReal estate

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Lettuce prices spike amid shortage, some restaurants pull greens off menus

Just Posted

Chief Russ Chipps of Beecher Bay First Nation speaking at the groundbreaking for Centre Mountain Lellum Middle school back in November 2020. (Black Press Media file photo)
Chief Chipps looking to build on progress with SD62

Fans packed into the stadium, over 4,600, to witness Pacific FC play against C.S. Herediano during their CONCACAF round of 16 tie at Starlight Stadium on Aug. 16. (Black Press Media file photo)
Pacific FC off-season: player and salary changes for next season

Grilled cheese finished in the No. 2 spot in a recent survey to find the top 10 favourite Canadian sandwiches. (Black Press Media file photo)
Halifax donair fairs poorly in Canadian sandwich top 10 list

Dense fog blankets Greater Victoria and Vancouver Island’s east coast Nov. 15. (Black Press Media file photo)
Thick fog blankets south, east Vancouver Island causing poor visibility