Condo and office towers fill the downtown skyline in Vancouver on March 30, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Condo and office towers fill the downtown skyline in Vancouver on March 30, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Canadian office vacancy rate hits highest level since 1994

Vancouver has lowest vacancy rate as COVID-19 fourth wave slows expected return to work

CBRE Group Inc. says the national office vacancy rate hit 15.7 per cent in the third quarter for the highest level since 1994 as people continue to work from home because of COVID-19.

The commercial real estate firm says that a fourth wave has slowed an expected return to work, helping push up the vacancy rate from 15.3 per cent in the last quarter.

It does, however, say that leasing activity is picking up, driven especially by demand from the technology sector, and that four of 10 major Canadian markets saw increased occupancy.

Vancouver’s vacancy rate remains the lowest at 7.4 per cent, while Toronto stands at 13.7 per cent and Calgary at 30.1 per cent.

The story is quite different on the industrial front, where vacancies are low as demand for distribution and logistics space remains at an all-time high.

CBRE says the national vacancy rate for industrial space was at two per cent in the quarter, while several markets including Vancouver, London, the Waterloo Region and Toronto have availability rates of less than a per cent.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Rental vacancy rates last year hit lowest since 2002 after third year of decline

rental market

Previous story
B.C. appoints experts to grow shipbuilding, repair industry
Next story
Lululemon to outfit Canadian Olympic, Paralympic athletes through 2028 Games

Just Posted

Potts Pilsner, crafted by Victoria brewery Moon Under Water, scored gold at the 2021 Canadian Brewing Awards. (Courtesy Moon Under Water Brewery)
Moon Under Water doubles up as Greater Victoria breweries named among the best in Canada

Pacific FC continued to ride a wave of historic wins on Wednesday night as they staved off a stampede from the Calgary Cavalry and advanced to the Canadian Championship semifinals. (Black Press Media file photo)
West Shore Wave: Pacific FC shoots past Cavalry FC to Canadian Championship semis

John Phillips Memorial Park, located at 2201 Otter Point Rd., serves a wide range of community needs. The Sooke Lions Club is proposing a community centre for the seven-hectare park. (File – District of Sooke)
Sooke will seek public input on John Phillips Memorial Park

NEW CUTLINE Sunderland Road resident Rick Cuthbert expressed concerns over asbestos removal from properties being torn down for four towers proposed for Langford. (Rick Stiebel/News Staff) Sunderland Road resident Rick Cuthbert has major concerns with a proposal for four tall towers in his neighbourhood. (Rick Stiebel/News Staff)
WorkSafe BC checks on asbestos removal at home demolition in Langford