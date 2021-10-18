Canoe closes its doors in Victoria to make way for new identity

Victoria’s Canoe Brewpub will soon be the ninth Craft Beer Market location in Canada. (Google maps)

Brewpub closes for extensive renovation as it takes on new Craft Beer Market brand

After 19 years, staff pour the last pint at Canoe Brewpub on Oct. 18.

With the sale announced in March, the Victoria pub closes its doors to undergo a major renovation and take on its new form under the Craft Beer Market brand.

“We are excited to reinvigorate the space to be a landmark destination within the community. There is a lot of history in the building, and we’re thankful for the support that the community has given Canoe over the years,” said PJ L’Heureux, founder and president of Craft Beer Market.

Canoe remained open while architectural and design changes were reviewed. The plans include an open beer-hall style with the incorporation of a yard games area, and an expansion and upgrade to the harbour facing patio.

The market will incorporate more than 100 draft taps featuring local and international beers, ciders and meads. The brewing facilities will remain intact and continue to produce local brews under the Craft Beer Market label.

With nine locations in Canada, the first opening in 2011, this is the company’s first brewing facility.

Work at 450 Swift St. is expected to take four to six months, with a planned reopening in late winter or early spring of 2022.

