Cascadia Liquor celebrates Quadra location’s grand opening

The party goes April 5 to 7

Cascadia Liquor’s new Quadra Street location is celebrating the grand opening of their seventh store on April 5, 6 and 7.

Located near Quadra and Hillside at 2670 Fifth St., Cascadia Liquor is locally owned with locations across the Island.

Marking the occasion with a ribbon cutting ceremony, live music, wine and craft beer samples, cocktail sampling and catered snacks.

Cascadia Liquor offers a wide range of services including cellar consultation, client appreciation gifts, self-guided tastings and parties or event drink catering. They even have gift wrapping, delivery and free ice upon request.

For more information visit cascadialiquor.com.