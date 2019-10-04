Celebrate national taco day in Victoria

La Taqueria Pinche is selling $2 tacos all day Friday, and for one hour will even give tacos away for free. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Are you looking for a tasty way to start the weekend? National Taco Day offers foodies something to ‘taco-bout’ this Friday.

Oct. 4 is the U.S. national day of tacos, celebrating the tasty Mexican meal in all of its cheesy, topping-filled glory. If you and your taste buds are interested in participating, here are some of the best tacos and taco deals downtown Victoria has to offer.

La Taqueria

Variety is the spice of life – especially when it comes to tacos.

La Taqueria has an assortment of fish, veggie, beef and chicken tacos. The Fort Street Mexican restaurant is celebrating National Taco Day with specials on tacos and drinks.

All day you can purchase beef and veggies tacos for $2 as well as margaritas and draft beer for $4. And for one hour, from 3 to 4 p.m., baja and yam tacos are free.

La Taqueria is located at 766 Fort St.

Taco Justice

If you’ve cycled or driven down Cook Street and noticed a colourful food truck near Pandora Avenue, your eyes have been drawn to Taco Justice, a local food truck serving up Asian, Mexican and West Coast-inspired tacos.

The little truck is located at 1580 Cook St. and rotates four tacos at a time any given week. If you don’t like surprises you can call ahead to the ‘Taco Hotline’ and find out which tacos are on the docket.

Tacofino

Whether you want to mow down on a crispy ling cod, tempura yam or crispy chicken taco, this Tofino original can satisfy your Mexican food cravings.

Tacos range in price from $4.50 to $7.75.

Tacofino is located at 787 Fort St.

Cafe Mexico

Looking for an authentic drinking experience to go with your tacos?

Cafe Mexico houses more than 100 bottles of Mezcal and tequila – making it one of the largest Mezcal bars in Canada. The longstanding Victoria restaurant also offers pork belly, short rib, chicken tinga, albacore tuna and veggie tacos on corn tortillas. A plate of three will set you back $14.

Cafe Mexico is located in Market Square at 1425 Store St.

Red Fish Blue Fish

Enjoy your tacos with a view at this popular Inner Harbour eatery.

Serving up hand-rolled ‘tacones’ with coleslaw, pea shoots, sauce, lemon-pickled onions and a protein of choice, the seafood stand prides itself on sustainable seafood and a unique, fresh approach.

Find Red Fish Blue Fish is located at 1006 Wharf St.

La Taquisa

Looking for a quick stop? La Taquisa lets taco-lovers pick their fillings, salsas and extras and gets you your tacos on the go or for a quick bite-in. The authentic restaurant uses family recipes and hormone-free meats. All fillings and salsas are made from scratch.

La Taquisa is located at 1017 Blanshard St.

Restaurante La Tortilla Mexicana

Finally, foodies seeking the full experience can visit La Tortilla Mexicana for homemade recipes and dishes prepared with “mucho amor.” The family-owned restaurant prepares food from the region of Guerrero, serving three authentic tacos with a choice of filling for $12.50.

Check out La Tortilla Mexicana at 1205 Quadra St.

