CEO of Hullo Nanaimo-Vancouver fast ferry service steps down

Alastair Caddick steps down and Hullo ferry operator begins search for replacement

The operator of the fast ferry service that shuttles passengers between Nanaimo and Vancouver has started a search for a new chief executive officer.

In a press release Thursday, May 8, Vancouver Island Ferry Company, operator of Hullo ferries, announced that Alastair Caddick is stepping down as CEO and that the company will begin a search to find his replacement. Ryan Dermody, a director on the company's board, will serve as interim CEO.

Hullo is looking "to expand its market presence and service offerings significantly," the press release stated, and is looking for someone to "spearhead" the move. It will conduct a search for a "permanent, growth-focused CEO to take the business to the next level."

"This transition allows us to bring in a leader specifically focused on accelerating growth, further enhancing our customer experience, and realizing the full potential of this vital transportation link," Rupesh Amin, VIFC executive chairperson, said in the press release. "We are enthusiastic about the future and confident that Ryan's interim leadership will add much value and drive our positive momentum."

Amin expressed gratitude to Caddick for his efforts during the ferry company's foundational period.

"I would like to thank the entire Hullo crew who have put their heart and soul into launching Hullo," Caddick said in the release. "It has been a privilege working alongside all of you. I am very proud of what we have collectively built, and I look forward to watching Hullo continue to grow and succeed."

VIFC has enlisted the aid of a recruitment firm to find its next chief executive officer and anyone who is interested can e-mail HR@vifc.ca.

For more information, visit http://hullo.com.