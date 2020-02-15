Colwood council has approved a pop-up coffee shop in the Royal Bay neighbourhood. Sequoia Coffee, a local partnership with 2% Jazz and Truffles Catering, is expected to begin operation by summer 2020. (Facebook/Sequoia Coffee Shop)

Colwood approves pop-up coffee shop made of shipping containers

Sequoia Coastal Coffee to open in Royal Bay neighbourhood by summer

New development is brewing on the West Shore – a pop-up coffee shop made from shipping containers.

On Feb. 10, Colwood council unanimously approved Sequoia Coastal Coffee a temporary use permit for construction of a coffee shop at 365 Latoria Blvd in the growing Royal Bay neighbourhood.

“I’ve always wanted to build a coffee shop here since this area was a quarry years ago,” said Sam Jones, co-owner of Sequoia. “We’re really thrilled to be a part of this neighbourhood and now it’s just full steam ahead.”

READ MORE: Victoria coffee shop hosts national barista championships

ALSO READ: Victoria residents launch reusable coffee cup exchange program in downtown area

Royal Bay developer GableCraft Homes plans to build the innovative cafe from shipping containers.

There will be coffee and light food, outdoor seating, walk-up and drive-thru access and a small food truck court. Sequoia Coastal Coffee is owned by 2% Jazz and Truffles Catering.

The agreement is to have Sequoia in the location for three years while the Royal Bay Commons village is being built.

This will be the second location for Sequoia, which has their main shop at the Royal BC Museum.

Sequoia Coastal Coffee plans to open in Royal Bay by the summer.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

City of Colwood,coffee

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Colwood council has approved a pop-up coffee shop in the Royal Bay neighbourhood. Sequoia Coffee, a local partnership with 2% Jazz and Truffles Catering, is expected to begin operation by summer 2020. (Facebook/Sequoia Coffee Shop)

Previous story
Saanich’s J. J. Morgan Restaurant to close after 32 years

Just Posted

Comedian that perfected motorcycle impression comes to Greater Victoria

Herb Dixon performs in Oak Bay and View Royal this February

Colwood approves pop-up coffee shop made of shipping containers

Sequoia Coastal Coffee to open in Royal Bay neighbourhood by summer

Five-year-old superman tours Victoria News office

Luke Lampson gets newsroom tour as ‘Clark Kent’

Victoria man charged with human trafficking related offences, back in jail for weapons breach

Shaw Alexander Kelly is back in a Saskatchewan jail

David Suzuki joins Indigenous youth for UVic press conference

Conference follows Wet’suwet’en solidarity actions that continue across Victoria and B.C.

VIDEO: Flower fans push industry to be more eco-conscious

Vancouver shop owner Rosemin Jutha says she buys 90 per cent of her flowers from United Flower Growers

B.C. district to pilot school bus seatbelts

Federal tranportation ministry announces pilot following task force recommendations

Pulp and paper mill in Crofton faces 30-day closure due to lack of wood

Fibre shortage to blame

Fifth presumptive case of COVID-19 virus identified in B.C.

The woman, in her 30s, travelled from Shanghai and lives in the Interior Health region

CFL’s Edmonton Eskimos keep team name following consultations

Talks stem from 2015 concerns about Inuit people being used as mascots in sports

Industry warns of empty shelves as CN rail blockade hits ninth day

Goods that could run out soon include fresh food, baby formula and propane

B.C. logging costs can’t be increased now, forest industry says

Wood pellets in demand, but waste recovery isn’t economic

‘My intuition saved my life’, what you can learn from an Island woman’s near-death experience

Lynda Diamond died of a cardiac arrest, and was revived by Dr. Graham Brockley at the LCHC

Apparent ‘urine drinking’ prank in B.C. shows kids still don’t understand social media: expert

UBC prof says post highlights lack of understanding by youth of the internet’s ‘invisible audience’

Most Read