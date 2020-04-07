Current Taxi offers free rides for healthcare workers to or from hospitals

Current Taxi is offering free rides to healthcare workers to or from the hospitals in Greater Victoria. (Current Taxi/Facebook)

A Victoria taxi company is offering free rides to help get healthcare workers to work until April 14.

Current Taxi will give healthcare workers a free ride to or from either the Victoria General Hospital or the Royal Jubilee Hospital.

“As we have been navigating around the current COVID climate a reoccurring theme appearing is the struggle health care workers are experiencing with transportation to and from their hospitals,” reads a Facebook post from the company.

Guidelines of the program state the rides must be limited to a 20-kilometre radius from either hospital and asks that rides are prebooked online to “ensure a better chance of [the company] being able to accommodate.”

According to Current Taxi, all cars are disinfected after every ride, along with at the beginning and end of each shift “with fine detail.” Maximum occupancy has been reduced to three people in each vehicle, with all passengers being restricted to the back seat to maximizing physical distance from the driver. Drivers will open the door for passengers so the only thing they’ll need to touch is the seatbelt, which is being disinfected after each ride.

To book, use the app and add IH employee in the notes section for booking and show Island Health identification to the driver at the start of the ride.

The offer is also extended to healthcare workers in Kelowna, where the company started.

For more information visit currenttaxi.ca.


