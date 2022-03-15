Fabricland and Black Sheep Quilt Shop have opened a new store in the Millstream Village in Langford. (Limara Yakemchuk/Black Press Media)

Fabricland and Black Sheep Quilt Shop have opened a new store in the Millstream Village in Langford. (Limara Yakemchuk/Black Press Media)

Customers serging to new fabric store location in Langford

Fabricland and Black Sheep Quilt Shop open new store in Millstream Village

There’s a new sheep in town with plenty of wool products for West Shore residents’ sewing pleasures.

Fabricland and Black Sheep Quilt Shop have officially opened a new store in Langford at Millstream Village.

The shop offers a wide range of fabrics for quilting, drapery, home decor, craft supplies and whatever the creative urge may have inspired, along with other sewing-related accessories.

Located in the shopping plaza at 2401 Millstream Rd., the new location is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

For more information about this store and others nearby, go to millstreamvillage.com.

ALSO READ: New Marshalls store in Langford brings boost to women in need

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

RetailingWest Shore

Previous story
Floating Nordic-style spa proposed for Victoria’s Inner Harbour

Just Posted

A rendering of a proposed floating sauna for Victoria’s Inner Harbour. (Courtesy Havn Experiences Ltd.)
Floating Nordic-style spa proposed for Victoria’s Inner Harbour

The recent spring concert at Monterey Middle School in Oak Bay raised more than $1,000 for Ukraine Humanitarian Relief. (Monterey Storm/Twitter)
Oak Bay student concert raises cash for humanitarian aid in Ukraine

Victoria police officers arrested a roller-blading man suspected of robbery of a toque after a foot chase on March 14. (Black Press Media file photo)
Hockey stick-wielding roller blader arrested in Victoria for suspected toque robbery

Sidney announced Monday it will cover 40 per cent of the $4.9 million going toward road improvements near the future site of the Amazon distribution under construction on lands within municipal boundaries under the authority of the Victoria Airport Authority, whose share of the costs will also be 40 per cent. North Saanich will cover the remaining 20 per cent. Those improvements include a roundabout at the corner of Beacon Avenue West and Galaran Road. (Black Press Media file photo)
Road improvements near future Amazon site in Sidney to cost almost $5 million