Development leaders lauded with inaugural Builders Code Champion Awards

Nine months after unveiling the resources to help the industrial, commercial and institutional construction sector set a standard code of conduct on worksites in B.C., the Builders Code honoured six companies for their leadership at the inaugural Builders Code Champion Awards. Hosted by the BCCA and Minerva BC at the Ocean Pointe Resort in Victoria, the awards recognize companies with advanced policies and practices that seek to ensure all employees can reach their full potential.
“Your commitment to safe and inclusive workplaces contributes to a more accessible sector for everyone. Initiatives like the Builders Code are a rallying point to get more people involved in the trades, helping our province continue to grow while embracing diversity,” said Mitzi Dean, parliamentary secretary for gender equity.
The award categories and winners included: Recruiting & Hiring Champion: RAM Consulting Ltd. (Vancouver); Workplace Culture Champion: Scott Construction Group (Vancouver) and Kinetic Construction (Victoria); Community Champion: Westcana Electric (Prince George); Initiate of the Year: Durwest Construction Management (Victoria); and Contractor of the Year: Westcana Electric (Prince George) and Chinook Scaffold Systems (Nanaimo).
“I want to thank our winners for their support of the Builders Code and congratulate them for creating and maintaining outstanding workplaces that support the safety and protection of all employees,” said Chris Atchison, BCCA president. “As an industry facing a serious labour shortage, the retention of tradespeople, and especially tradeswomen, in our sector is critical. By demonstrating their commitment to their workforce, our winners have distinguished themselves as outstanding role models in the construction industry.”
To be recognized, individuals and organizations must have demonstrated their commitment, leadership, and action towards advancing and retaining women in their company and achieving the provincial goal of 10 per cent tradeswomen by 2028.
“As partners of the Builders Code, we’re pleased to apply our experience measuring and reporting on women’s representation in B.C.’s workplaces to the construction sector,” said Tina Strehlke, CEO of Minerva BC. “Benchmarking where the construction sector is now will help us identify where progress is happening in the sector and where there is room for improvement. By sharing their information with us, our inaugural participants have demonstrated an important commitment to advancing and retaining tradeswomen.”
For more information about the Builders Code Scorecard and Builders Code Champion Awards visit builderscode.ca/recognition.
