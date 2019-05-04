DiningMode campaign encourages people to leave the phone alone while eating

Victoria eatery among those pitching people to put the phone down for Mother’s Day

Even as adults, 41 per cent of people say their moms still get after them for checking their phones while eating, according to this survey. (File)

An online dining reservation company challenges British Columbians to do one thing this Mother’s Day that 74 per cent of people say they can’t stop doing: using their phones at the dinner table.

OpenTable launched its #DiningMode campaign Wednesday, calling on diners to put their phones aside and give their moms the gift of their full attention on Mother’s Day, May 12. In Greater Victoria, the Pendray Inn and Teahouse is registered in the campaign.

A recent survey conducted by the San Francisco-based company found that 76 per cent of respondents ranked the special day as the number one occasion for when people should avoid their phones.

Forty-one per cent said even as an adult, they still get scolded by their moms for checking their phones while eating.

About 82 per cent of people said they feel annoyed when their dinner companion uses their phone, and 25 per cent actually avoid eating with those who overuse their electronic device.

To break the habit, half of respondents said turning their phone upside down on the table, hiding the screen, does the trick.

Of course, you could also turn the phone off entirely and live in the moment.

Nearly one-third of adults said sharing a meal together is the most meaningful Mother’s Day gift they can give, followed by thoughtful conversation.

