Michele Wonnacott, a pet psychic, is holding a seminar in Nanaimo on Saturday, Nov. 17. (Photo submitted)

Dog psychic aims to help Victorians better connect with their pets

Nanaimo woman hosts one-day seminar on May 4

Ever since Michele Wonnacott was a little girl, she has been able to understand animals on a much deeper level than most people.

“I just knew exactly what animals were thinking and feeling,” Wonnacott told Black Press in November.

Wonnacott has since taken her childhood intuition and gone on to become a successful dog trainer and animal psychic, having worked with more than 7,000 dogs over her career.

READ ALSO: Victoria puppy saved with naloxone injection

“I worked with people in the holistic field for years and yet I still l wasn’t fulfilled. It wasn’t until I started working with the dogs that the whole world opened for me, everything just felt right,” she said. “I took hundreds of classes and courses across North America to make sure that this psychic piece that I was feeling and being accurate with dogs in my life was authentic.”

Wonnacott, who grew up in Nanaimo but spent nearly two decades working as a dog trainer in Victoria, recently returned to the Harbour City to focus on her work with animals as a psychic medium.

“I was always the third of fourth dog trainer that people had gone to, but I always knew exactly what they needed, exactly what was going on with their health, with their wellness,” she said. “I’ve worked with tons of dogs, tons of horses, lots of cats. Lots of different animals, but dogs seem to be what come to me.”

READ ALSO: Volunteer needed to empty dog poop can in Saanich Park

This month, Wonnacott holds a pet psychic seminar in Victoria.

“It’s for anybody who is scratching their chin and wants to know how to get their animal a better life. What does my pet need? Because we’re just guessing what they need to eat, what they need for vaccinations, what they need for care, what they need for exercise, we’re just guessing,” she said. “It’s about giving people permission to tap into their own abilities and not just continually rely on outside resources that don’t feel right for you.”

Wonnacott, also the author of a book called I Give You Permission to Grieve for Your Dog, said it is important for people to understand their animal, especially when something is bothering them.

Wonnacott is in Victoria on May 4. The cost of the course is $185 and includes fees and taxes. This course is limited to 40 registrants and enrollment is confirmed by payment only at www.thedogpsychic.com.


