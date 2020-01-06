Heidi Sherwood, owner of Sattva Spa, has decided to close down her business after months of efforts to combat the damages felt from a fire that occurred next door on May 6, 2019. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Downtown Victoria spa permanently closes its doors eight months after devastating fire

Sattva Spa will no longer reopen after the building was destroyed by neighbouring fire

A downtown Victoria business burned by arson will be shutting its doors for good.

Sattva Spa, located at 1411 Government St., was completely destroyed after a fire consumed the neighbouring Plaza Hotel building on May 6, 2019.

“Of course we’re really disappointed,” said owner Heidi Sherwood. “It’s not what we want to do but we don’t really have a choice.”

For the first eight months, Sherwood was optimistic in reopening, despite the overwhelming amount of work required to tackle smoke damage and flooding after millions of gallons of water were pumped into the building. All walls, ceilings, wiring, and plumbing needed to be replaced, as well as an elevator system and specialized spa equipment.

VIDEO: Six months later, downtown Victoria business still feels the burn of Pandora fire

The building’s basement wasn’t accessible for three weeks due to structural concerns, and when people could finally go in they found it was waist-deep in water, covered in mould. Cracks in a shared wall between Sattva and the Plaza Hotel have been a troubling engineering issue.

Still, she planned on opening up within the next year or so. As of January, however, Sherwood realized this wouldn’t work out.

“The main change is that the building owner needs to step back and look at the costs of rebuilding and be careful,” Sherwood said. “There’s a lot of moving parts both structurally and coordinating what needs to happen internally.”

All the required repairs would take up to five years, Sherwood learned. Additionally, her insurance will only cover a few more months of rent for the space.

ALSO READ: 4 million gallons of water used on downtown Victoria fire so far

“It doesn’t make sense for us. Although we’re not operational we’re active in the background, but it’s not conducive for us to carry all these liabilities and responsibilities for this space as a tenant.”

She will not be looking at other locations for the spa.

Sattva’s sister business, Sapphire Day Spa, has remained open and taken on some of the staff and many of the customers.

“I want to say thank you to the clients and business partners who supported us through this,” Sherwood said. “What we got with that business was a real sense of community.”

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Like us on Facebook, send a Tweet to @NicoleCrescenzi
and follow us on Instagram

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Surveillance is in at CES Gadget Show – in a big way

Just Posted

Victoria staff request $725,000 to plan for new Crystal Pool facility

Staff are starting over after $2.2 million already spent on designs

Rain, chance of flurries expected for Greater Victoria this week

Environment Canada forecasts showers until Sunday at least

New Year, old trends for Oak Bay police

Outboard motor, kayak reported missing near yacht club

West Shore RCMP looking for alleged Langford laptop thief

Video footage shows suspect walking out of Staples with a display laptop

Residents ring in 2020, raise cash for Esquimalt Neighbourhood House

Party-goers also raised $273 for the Sooke Chinook net pen project

VIDEO: Victoria astronomer helps discover 10-billion-year-old galaxy cluster

A selection of Victoria’s top stories for Jan. 6

Students to take part in hunger strike to force UBC to divest from fossil fuels

Extinction Rebellion says university’s partial divestment not enough

One person dead following late-night crash in the Comox Valley

The incident happened on the Comox Valley Parkway near the Comox Logging Road.

VIDEO: Surveillance is in at CES Gadget Show – in a big way

‘Many, many horrible stories have come out of consumer electronics,’ privacy advocate says

Free speech group threatens legal action after UBC cancels conservative speaker

Andy Ngo, the editor-at-large of The Post Millennial, had been scheduled to speak at UBC

More than 60 people of Iranian background detained crossing from B.C. to U.S.

The detainees were headed home from a concert in Vancouver

Pipeline contractors hiring in tight labour market for Alberta, B.C.

Competition for oil, gas pipeline jobs as skilled workers retiring

Wait for ‘high’ before gobbling more cannabis edibles to avoid ER visit: doctors

Cannabis edibles such as cookies, chocolate and gummies are now available for sale

Climate change, aging population major economic factors in forecast for 2020s

Report predicts 650,000 people will be living in Canadian seniors’ residences or nursing homes in 2030

Most Read