Dragons’ Den is heading back to the Island to hold auditions for its 12th season, March 10 at the Victoria Marriott Inner Harbour. Photo courtesy Dragons’ Den

Dragons’ Den looking for fire in Victoria

Business-based reality TV show will hold auditions here March 10

Got an idea brewing that you’ve been waiting to cash in on?

Dragons’ Den, the Canadian reality television show that throws aspiring entrepreneurs into the pit of venture capitalism, is coming to Victoria looking for potential participants.

Auditions are open to the public, as producers hit the road to visit cities across the country in search of the best business ideas in need of a dragon-sized investment.

RELATED: No fudging the Dragons

Those pitches selected will get a shot at earning a real investment, and an appearance on the show – now in its twelfth season – where they will face the dragon’s to convince them of their worth.

Last season, Kelly and Paul DeRocco of Sooke made it to the Dragons’ Den with their business, Fudge In A Round, asking for capital to secure a larger production facility and storefront.

Dragons’ Den will touch down in Victoria on March 1, when auditions will take place in the Pacific Ballroom of the Victoria Marriott Inner Harbour from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

– With files from Kevin Laird

kristyn.anthony@vicnews.com

