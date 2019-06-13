Eat Together battles loneliness of those who meals alone every day

Rick Stiebel

News Staff

Here’s food for thought, especially if you’re reading this at a table for one.

Although 92 per cent of Canadians wants to spend more time eating meals with friends and family, a survey conducted by President’s Choice revealed that more than half of Canadians eat two meals alone every day. While the recent release of Canada’s Food Guide noted that eating together is an important part of a healthy lifestyle, the President’s Choice survey found that 43 per cent of Canadians spends less than one hour a day enjoying a meal with family and friends.

“Eating alone has proven to be a key contributor to unhappiness and loneliness,” Uwe Stuckmann, senior vice-president, marketing for Loblaw Companies said in a media release. “We know that we’re better when we eat together. There are so many physical and mental benefits associated with the simple act of sharing a meal. So let’s spend more time with the people we love, at the table.”

The PC Eat Together movement, which kicked off earlier this year, has inspired hundreds of thousands of Canadians to pledge to share mealtimes in an interactive way not just on Eat Together Day, but throughout the year. As part of the initiative, Loblaw Companies donated $1 for the first 250,000 pledges to PC Children’s Charity to go toward school nutrition grants across the country in support of developing healthy eating habits in children.

In an effort to help people to connect with each other, PC is hosting the third annual Eat Together Day Friday, June 14 at various Real Canadian Superstore, Loblaws, Your Independent Grocer and Zehrs Customers locations across the country.

The Real Canadian Superstore at 835 Langford Pkwy. will host a barbecue with free hamburgers, hot dogs, cold beverages and a popcorn machine or the kids from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

