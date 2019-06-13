(Pixabay)

Eat Together battles loneliness of those who meals alone every day

Real Canadian Superstore in Langford hosts a free barbecue June 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Rick Stiebel

News Staff

Here’s food for thought, especially if you’re reading this at a table for one.

Although 92 per cent of Canadians wants to spend more time eating meals with friends and family, a survey conducted by President’s Choice revealed that more than half of Canadians eat two meals alone every day. While the recent release of Canada’s Food Guide noted that eating together is an important part of a healthy lifestyle, the President’s Choice survey found that 43 per cent of Canadians spends less than one hour a day enjoying a meal with family and friends.

“Eating alone has proven to be a key contributor to unhappiness and loneliness,” Uwe Stuckmann, senior vice-president, marketing for Loblaw Companies said in a media release. “We know that we’re better when we eat together. There are so many physical and mental benefits associated with the simple act of sharing a meal. So let’s spend more time with the people we love, at the table.”

READ ALSO: Greater Victoria firefighters donate $25,000 to pediatric unit at VGH

The PC Eat Together movement, which kicked off earlier this year, has inspired hundreds of thousands of Canadians to pledge to share mealtimes in an interactive way not just on Eat Together Day, but throughout the year. As part of the initiative, Loblaw Companies donated $1 for the first 250,000 pledges to PC Children’s Charity to go toward school nutrition grants across the country in support of developing healthy eating habits in children.

In an effort to help people to connect with each other, PC is hosting the third annual Eat Together Day Friday, June 14 at various Real Canadian Superstore, Loblaws, Your Independent Grocer and Zehrs Customers locations across the country.

The Real Canadian Superstore at 835 Langford Pkwy. will host a barbecue with free hamburgers, hot dogs, cold beverages and a popcorn machine or the kids from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com

Previous story
B.C. Liberals call for tax relief for struggling forest industry

Just Posted

Twelve gnomes lost in Butchart Gardens – can your kids help find them?

Activity available for three days leading up to Father’s Day

London Drugs offers to pay Victoria’s Remembrance Day costs

The pledge comes after council voted to ask federal branches for refunds on police costs

Trump tweet boosts Victoria business

U.S. president brags about speaking with the Prince of Whales rather than Prince of Wales

Victoria councillor questions if Canada Day should strictly be a daytime event

Coun. Ben Isitt is looking at ways to pare down costs for future Canada Day events

Greater Victoria man shares the secrets behind a portrait of a Canadian Bride

The portrait was painted by a famed Belgian artist immediately after the Second World War

VIDEO: Greater Victoria firefighters donate $25,000 to pediatric unit at VGH

As part of a 10-year pledge to donate $250,000

Greater Victoria’s Crimestoppers wanted list for the week of June 11

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: How do you celebrate Father’s Day?

A 217 survey says Father’s Day falls well behind Mother’s Day. The… Continue reading

Alert issued after person with measles has layover in Vancouver airport

Measles is a highly infectious disease that spreads through the air

Mounties seize hatchet, knife, bat from 15-year-olds on Vancouver Island

Items, said to be for ‘protection,’ seized from youths on early-morning prowl in Nanaimo, B.C.

Woman dies in Shawnigan Lake rollover

RCMP still looking for more information in single-vehicle crash

Police warn of counterfeit money being passed on Vancouver Island

Money has security features that even include holographs

VIDEO: Raptors say they’re simply staying in the moment as Game 6 approaches

Golden State’s 106-105 victory in Game 5 sent the series back to Oracle Arena

B.C. Liberals call for tax relief for struggling forest industry

Reduce stumpage, carbon tax, forest critic John Rustad says

Most Read