Kat Gellerman brings years of experience in the food business to her new store, Chef Sense Supplies, in downtown Courtenay. Photo by Mike Chouinard

Edible straws one B.C. entrepreneur’s latest weapon in war against plastic

Kat Gellerman has spent more than 20 years working in the food business

Kat Gellerman has been in the food business for a long time, both in restaurants and supplies.

The business is changing constantly, and staying on top of changes is one of the strategies behind her new shop, ChefSense Supplies, in downtown Courtenay, on Vancouver Island.

One trend she notes is new products that help cut down on waste, such as a straw from Germany that is edible, produced from apple pulp and wheat.

“It tastes like fruit leather,” she says. “It lasts in your drink for about an hour and 15 minutes, till it gets to the consistency so you can eat it.”

Other examples of these kinds of compostable or biodegradable products include straws made from corn or cutlery made out of sugar.

“There’s always new businesses popping up that are doing something different,” she says. “People are always looking for different alternatives.”

As evidence, she says after one month in business, not a single customer has asked for a foam product, and she has probably only given out two dozen bags because people bring their own.

“I really like that,” she says. “People are really with it here.”

These provide just a few examples of ways people are rethinking how they eat and cook, from the sources of their food to the implements they use to how they dispose of leftover waste.

“Things change in the industry. Everything is used. A lot of stuff in the kitchen is so versatile. People use it for more than just what it’s intended for,” she says.

Gellerman is putting together online shopping for customers in the near future (chefsense.ca), saying most chefs like to shop that way because they are busy people. ChefSense Supplies delivers three days a week to Campbell River and three days a week in the Comox Valley area.

Her Facebook page is www.facebook.com/ChefSenseSupplies/


mike.chouinard@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CourtenayFood

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Toronto’s S&P/TSX composite down more than 1,400 points, U.S. markets fall
Next story
Planet Organic closes all 11 stores across Canada, including Saanich Centre location

Just Posted

UVic students call for closure of campus due to COVID-19

More than 1,000 signatures gathered on online petition in one day

First presumptive COVID-19 case reported on Vancouver Island

Three latest COVID-19 cases are related to travel from Egypt

Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps responds to Island’s first case of COVID-19

First Vancouver Island case announced Wednesday by province

Planet Organic closes all 11 stores across Canada, including Saanich Centre location

‘There were too many factors working against us to continue operating,’ CEO wrote to staff

Oak Bay implements social distancing measures, recommends watching council from home

Social distancing measures implemented to combat flu virus

NHL suspends 2019-20 season amid coronavirus pandemic

Decision starts with Thursday’s games

POLL: Does concern over COVID-19 affect your spring travel plans?

As of Tuesday one Greater Victoria school let out early for spring… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of March 10

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Vancouver International Auto Show postponed amid coronavirus pandemic

No future date set yet

BC Green Party cancels all public events due to COVID-19 concerns

Party encourages members of the public to convene virtually when possible

Edible straws one B.C. entrepreneur’s latest weapon in war against plastic

Kat Gellerman has spent more than 20 years working in the food business

BREAKING: Trudeau goes into self-isolation over COVID-19

Sophie Gregoire, Trudeau’s wife, has been exhibiting flu-like symptoms, including a low fever

Juno Awards cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

The awards had been scheduled to be hosted by Alessia Cara on Sunday, March 15, in Saskatoon

Young B.C. family expected new puppy to arrive at airport, got scam instead

Surprise gift for kids turned into surprise theft from parents

Most Read