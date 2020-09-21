Elevated views and room to grow? This is the place!

Luxury kitchens at Hudson Place One have everything you need for a night of entertaining or relaxing with family — including a wine rack cabinet and a USB port in your kitchen island! (Photo: Vincent Klassen)

Arrive home with a sense of pride.

Say a quick hello to your concierge before crossing the grand lobby, passing by the fireplace and heading up to your suite. Drop your keys on the quartz kitchen counter and sip a cocktail on your balcony as you take in another gorgeous sunset. Ensuite laundry? Check. Custom wine rack? Check.

Ready to move in, and show off your home to family and friends? One, two and three bedroom homes are available now!

5 Reasons to choose Hudson Place One

Elevated views: Hudson Place One is unparalleled — literally — when it comes to downtown views. It’s the highest building in downtown Victoria! Set your sights on the snowy peaks of the Olympic Mountains, watch ships bobbing in the Juan de Fuca Strait or keep an eye on the hustle and bustle in the heart of the city as your sip your morning coffee. Get a sense of the panoramic scene here.

One, two and three bedroom homes are still available, and you can move in today! The Presentation Centre at 740 Herald Street is open by appointment Saturday to Wednesday. Call 250-388-0018 or email HudsonPlaceOne@townline.ca for more information, and register to become a Townline VIP and keep up to date on the latest Hudson Place One news.

