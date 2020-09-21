Luxury kitchens at Hudson Place One have everything you need for a night of entertaining or relaxing with family — including a wine rack cabinet and a USB port in your kitchen island! (Photo: Vincent Klassen)

Elevated views and room to grow? This is the place!

Sophisticated details and downtown convenience make the latest Hudson homes a must-see!

Arrive home with a sense of pride.

Say a quick hello to your concierge before crossing the grand lobby, passing by the fireplace and heading up to your suite. Drop your keys on the quartz kitchen counter and sip a cocktail on your balcony as you take in another gorgeous sunset. Ensuite laundry? Check. Custom wine rack? Check.

Ready to move in, and show off your home to family and friends? One, two and three bedroom homes are available now!

5 Reasons to choose Hudson Place One

  • Elevated views: Hudson Place One is unparalleled — literally — when it comes to downtown views. It’s the highest building in downtown Victoria! Set your sights on the snowy peaks of the Olympic Mountains, watch ships bobbing in the Juan de Fuca Strait or keep an eye on the hustle and bustle in the heart of the city as your sip your morning coffee. Get a sense of the panoramic scene here.
  • Enviable amenities: Relaxing on your own? Entertaining friends? Hudson Place One’s versatile interiors easily transition to suit your needs. Serve appetizers from your kitchen island, or take a seat to watch the game in your oversized living room. Take advantage of common areas like the billiards lounge, yoga studio, infrared saunas and an outdoor courtyard, rent the business centre to host a meeting or reserve the hotel-inspired guest suite to keep visitors close and comfortable.
  • Luxury details: It’s the little things that make it feel like Hudson Place One is anticipating your needs. Under-cabinet lighting and soft close cabinet doors and drawers. Programmable air conditioning in each suite. Over-height ceilings in all main living areas. Heated tile floors in your bathroom. A USB charging port on your kitchen island. Townline really did think of everything!
  • Vibrant downtown city life: The city’s best restaurants are all walking distance from your door, and the Victoria Public Market is steps away for a latte, artisan foods and other local vendors. Walk to work downtown, explore the inner harbour on weekends, or make a quick getaway to your favourite campsite by jumping on the highway.
  • Peace of mind: Hudson Place One boasts secure underground parking, a lobby concierge, and a comprehensive building warranty. 2 Year Material Warranty, 5 Year Building Envelope Warranty, and 10 Year Structural Defects Warranty.

One, two and three bedroom homes are still available, and you can move in today! The Presentation Centre at 740 Herald Street is open by appointment Saturday to Wednesday. Call 250-388-0018 or email HudsonPlaceOne@townline.ca for more information, and register to become a Townline VIP and keep up to date on the latest Hudson Place One news.

Take advantage of the common areas at Hudson Place One including the billiards lounge, yoga studio, infrared saunas and an outdoor courtyard! (Photo: Joshua Lawrence Studios Inc)

