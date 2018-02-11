Sendwithus co-founder Brad Van Vugt (left) is thrilled to be in a new place of business within the old American Trust Company Building on Fort Street. The company is one of many emerging and innovative tech companies in the city. Tim Collins/ Victoria News

Email specialists riding the tech wave in Victoria

Company tackles common business challenge with innovative approaches

The concept for a successful company, according to Victoria’s Sendwithus co-founder Brad Van Vugt, hasn’t changed that much since the 19th century.

You find a need, develop a product to address it and offer it to those who need it most. While in years past that approach may have been applied to building a better mousetrap, today’s most innovative tech companies, such as Sendwithus, are applying the principle to problems most people don’t even consider.

Sendwithus tackled email, specifically what happens when a whole lot of emails are sent by giant companies.

“We’re not talking about spam or advertising, these are real business applications. Take airlines as an example. You make a reservation and you get an email with all your travel information. It seems easy enough,” explained Van Vugt. “But consider that the airline is sending out literally millions of these emails every hour.”

The same is true of a company like Facebook that responds to lost password requests with an email, generating tens of millions of such emails with an expectation that it happens quickly and accurately.

“When my partner and I were starting out here in Victoria, we started out as programmers for hire, but we saw a need for a certain type of service and software, and found that it didn’t exist,” Van Vugt said. “So we created it.”

As Sendwithus, the pair began marketing their service in 2013. The initial two-man operation has now grown to 28 young tech geniuses working out of their Victoria head office, along with 10 at a branch in Seattle.

“I can see doubling those numbers in the next couple of years and then redoubling it again,” said Van Vugt.

It’s all part of a reinvigorated tech industry in Victoria that Van Vugt says has spawned about 15 or 20 very innovative start-up type companies, each doing what he calls very exciting work.

“I really want to be part of redefining why talented tech staff come to Victoria. In the past we marketed ourselves on the basis of quality of life; things like the food scene. But I want to change that. When we recruit talent, we sell the fact that it’s an exciting tech hub. We don’t want you to come for the food, but for the opportunities and the work.”

The company has recently moved into a new space at 737 Fort St. in the historic British American Trust Building. The structure has been totally renovated, although the old bank vault remains, as do the more decorative architectural features. A second floor has been added and an entertainment space incorporated on the main floor.

“These are exciting times for the tech industry in Victoria and all around the world,” Van Vugt says. “But sometimes the most challenging part of the industry is to work with clients to refine what it is they think they want, and reconcile that with what they really need.”

It’s a challenge he says he’s more than willing to face and overcome.

editor@vicnews.com

Previous story
Abstract breaks ground on Bowker Collection

Just Posted

K9 Unit the best job in the world: VicPD handler

New dogs from Germany join the local force

Singing the praises of Victoria volunteer

Peggy Nancarrow still runs music program at the Frederic Ozanam Centre five years after retiring

Saanich is still grappling with pending pot legalization

Saanich –unlike Victoria – has shown zero tolerance for marijuana retail shops

Nicholson Manufacturing is changing with the times

The Saanich Peninsula is home to many businesses, some well-known, others less… Continue reading

Reynolds raises $40k for new sign

Missing and broken letters to become a laughing memory

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: B.C. athletes move one step closer to the podium

Canadians fell short of medalling in the first day of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics

Neighbours lament death of Emily, the iconic Corodova Bay oak tree

Urban development means continued loss of urban tree canopy

Former B.C. premier Christy Clark says blocking Trans Mountain is ‘illegal’

Clark told gathering in Ottawa B.C. NDP’s new moves could make businesses think twice in investing

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Snowboarders Parrot, McMorris capture silver, bronze at Pyeongchang Olympics

Most of the slopestyle competitors will also compete in the big air event in PyeongChang

Man dies in surfing accident on Long Beach near Tofino

Paramedics were seen trying to resuscitate the 27 year-old male Saturday afternoon.

Weaver calls for ‘immediate’ action to boost B.C. wine amid pipeline feud

‘Buy local’ campaign, wholesale prices and funding for increased exports suggestions by BC Green Party

‘Justice for Colten’ rally draws dozens in Vancouver after not-guilty verdict

Gathering comes one day after Gerald Stanley was found not guilty in death of Colten Boushie

VIDEO: Men free young buck tangled up in a barb-wire fence

Two men helped free a deer near Vermilion while another captured it on video

Most Read

  • Email specialists riding the tech wave in Victoria

    Company tackles common business challenge with innovative approaches