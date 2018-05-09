Enbridge comnay logos on display at the company’s annual meeting in Calgary on May 12, 2016. Enbridge Inc. has signed a deal with the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to sell 49 per cent of its interests in a group renewable power assets for $1.75 billion. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Enbridge and CPPIB sign $1.75B renewable power deal, create joint venture

Enbridge Inc. has signed a deal with the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to sell 49 per cent of its interests in a group renewable power assets for $1.75 billion

Enbridge Inc. has signed a deal for the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to buy 49 per cent of the pipeline company’s interests in a group renewable power assets for $1.75 billion.

Enbridge says the agreement will see the creation of a joint venture that includes all its Canadian renewable power assets, as well as the Cedar Point Wind Farm in Colorado and the Silver State North Solar Project in Nevada.

The deal also includes Enbridge’s interests in two German offshore wind projects.

Enbridge says it will keep its interests in certain other U.S. renewable power assets.

Under agreement, CPPIB has agreed to fund its share of the remaining costs to complete the German offshore wind projects, estimated at about $500 million, bringing the pension fund’s total commitment to about $2.25 billion.

Enbridge and CPPIB have also signed a deal to form a 50-50 joint venture to pursue future European offshore wind projects.

The Canadian Press

