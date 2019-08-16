End of an era as Buddies Toys leaves Oak Bay Avenue

Buddies Toys closed its Victoria location on West Oak Bay Avenue and merged with the parent location in Sidney. The former Estevan location moved to Oak Bay Avenue in 2015. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)
Buddies Toys closed its Victoria location on West Oak Bay Avenue and merged with the parent location in Sidney. The former Estevan location moved to Oak Bay Avenue in 2015. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

The five-foot-tall Playmobil characters that have stood on guard outside Buddies Toys on Oak Bay Avenue are no more.

Buddies Toys officially closed its Victoria location at 1831 Oak Bay Ave. on July 31. The store is merging with the existing Buddies Toys in Sidney at 2494 Beacon Ave.

Buddies Toys moved to the Avenue in 2015 from its long time home in Estevan Village.

READ MORE: GardenWorks’ time on Oak Bay Avenue winding down

It’s another change to the area known as West Oak Bay Ave., which sits a kilometre from Oak Bay Village and is due for significant upgrades with two more condo buildings in the works. Red Barn has also been a hit since arriving in 2016 though GardenWorks nursery faces a move in the near future as that property will be developed mixed residential with ground floor commerical.

Despite the growth, the emerging village of South Jubilee will be without a toy store, for now.

The decision to leave Oak Bay Avenue was a tough one, but for straight-forward reasons, said owner Lauren Powell, who declined to comment beyond her July 1 post on Facebook.

“Sad and happy emotions fill me,” said the post. “It will be a big change.”

In the post Powell said she’s in the process of taking over the 30-year-old business from her mother and wants to do it justice.

“In the same breath, I have to try to maintain my work/life balance so I’m still smiling when I come home to my family. By focusing on our Sidney store I have a hope of doing that.”

Powell lives “a stone’s throw” from the Sidney location, which made the choice “relatively easy.”

“What isn’t easy is saying goodbye to our amazing customers and truly spectacular staff. Some of you have been with us since the beginning.“

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Previous story
Feds to give dairy farmers $1.75B to compensate for impact of trade deals

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Walk-off single sends HarbourCats to WCL finals

Game one of West Coast League finals begins Aug. 16 at 6:35 p.m.

Multi-vehicle crash northbound on Pat Bay Highway causing delays

A pair of afternoon crashes snarls traffic on Highway 17, police advising residents to avoid the area

Bacteria counts lead Island Health to warn swimmers off Elk/Beaver Lake beach

As a precautionary measure it is not recommended for people or pets to enter the water

Missing Victoria pair’s BMW spotted in Vernon

RCMP encourage people to call with information, not just post on social media

Charges laid in Bay Street shooting

Tyler Wardrope appeared in court Friday morning

WATCH: Family dog missing after fire tears through Metchosin home

Firefighters continue to monitor for hot spots

‘Easy Rider’ star Peter Fonda dies at 79

Actor and writer was nominated for an Oscar for co-writing the 1969 psychedelic road trip movie

Excavators help cute kid who copied their dig with his toys stay “safe at work”

Carson Carnegie wakes up at 7:00 am every morning to watch construction work on his street

Bob Lenarduzzi out as Vancouver Whitecaps president

MLS team is at the bottom of the Western Conference standings

B.C. daycare operator denies negligence in death of ‘Baby Mac’

Infant died in early 2017 after biting an electrical cord, according to a lawsuit filed by his mom

BC SPCA reopens animal cruelty investigation at Abbotsford pig farm

Additional alleged footage released from Excelsior Hog Farm sparks new investigation

RCMP on Vancouver Island seek information on alleged ‘breaking out’ bandit

Man alleged to have hid in Nanaimo business washroom ceiling overnight, took monitors

POLL: What is the main thing you would like to see improved on BC Ferries?

BC Ferries passengers are sounding off on what they would like to… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Aug. 13

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Most Read