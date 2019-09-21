Café owners Marc and Kim Dufort pose with kindness ambassador Marrou Lamaniere. A Kinder Cup was created with the vision to promote inclusivity and connection. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Esquimalt café cooks up connections for all abilities

A Kinder Cup focuses on positivity, inclusivity and connection

The steaming chai lattés, Americanos and fresh baked goods at new Esquimalt Cafe are made with a little extra love and a dose of kindness.

A Kinder Cup was born from the mind of Victoria entrepreneur Kim Dufort, who, after more than 15 years working with adults with disabilities and a decade in business, wanted to combine her passions. After coming across a video on Facebook about a business that employed adults with disabilities, she decided to create something similar in Victoria with her business partner and husband, Marc.

“Our mission is to promote kindness,” Dufort said. “Kindness to the community, kindness to ourselves…treating our customers with kindness…kindness to the environment.”

READ ALSO: Victoria woman hopes to open city’s first cat cafe

A Kinder Cup opened in December 2018 in the Admirals Shopping Centre. The quaint café serves up dozens of specialty drinks, sandwiches and baked goods – but best of all, creates a welcoming, inclusive space for employees and customers.

“Coffee shops are the new community centres,” Dufort said, waving to an elderly man who walked in the door. “I was looking for a space where the community could come together [and] get to know people with disabilities as people they would like to connect with.”

A Kinder Cup employees six ‘kindness ambassadors’ – adults with disabilities – and seven kindness mentors, employees who help the ambassadors navigate the job and often, life.

Some of the ambassadors like to work up front, dealing with customers, while others prefer baking or washing dishes in the back. Either way, Dufort says her employees get a lot out of the job.

“They love coming to work. They tell me that all the time,” she said with a laugh. “They get to connect with other human beings in a really positive way. They get to serve, which they really enjoy doing because a lot of times, they have other people providing for them.”

READ ALSO: Photography-themed cafe opens in downtown Victoria

All of the café’s packaging is compostable and environmentally-friendly, an extension of Dufort’s efforts to create a business that leaves only a positive impact in the community.

“There’s a lot of negativity out there,” said Dufort. “What can I do here in my little corner of Victoria? And I thought, ‘I can promote kindness.’

Sometimes that’s all it takes. One person to start feeding [positivity] and start diminishing some of that negativity.”


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
New LNG tech developed at University of Calgary touted as greener, cheaper

Just Posted

Esquimalt café cooks up connections for all abilities

A Kinder Cup focuses on positivity, inclusivity and connection

Central Saanich sparks up new opening burning bylaw

New bylaw offers ‘balanced approach’ between status quo and tougher provincial regulations

PHOTOS: Hundreds gather in downtown Victoria for Extinction Rebellion climate protest

The rally is the kickoff to the Global Climate Strike Week of Action

Hundreds of foreign species continue to wash along B.C. coast following Japanese tsunami

The Royal BC Museum is home to thousands of samples collected along the west coast of North America

Lone wolf eating seal and howling away on Discovery Island

Fun facts about Takaya the wolf, like his a 36-hour tour around Chatham, Discovery Islands

PHOTOS: Young protesters in B.C. and beyond demand climate change action

Many demonstaers were kids and teens who skipped school to take part

Walmart to quit selling e-cigarettes amid vaping backlash

U.S.’s largest retailer points to ‘growing’ complications in federal, state and local regulations

Former B.C. lifeguard gets house arrest for possession of child porn

Cees Vanderniet of Grand Forks will serve six months of house arrest, then two years’ probation

How to react to Trudeau’s racist photos? With humility, B.C. prof says

‘We are now treating racism as a crime that you cannot recover from’

‘I’d do it again,’ says B.C. man who swam naked, drunk in Toronto shark tank

David Weaver, of Nelson, was drunk when he went to Ripley’s Aquarium in Toronto on Oct. 12 2018

VIDEO: Fire destroys Williams Lake strip club targeted by past arson attempts

Diamonds and Dust Entertainment Lounge destroyed by fire, as well as New World Tea and Coffee House

Trudeau seeks meeting with Singh to apologize for blackface, brownface photos

‘I will be apologizing to him personally as a racialized Canadian,’ Trudeau said Friday

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of September 17

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should the province step in to upgrade the road to Bamfield?

The death of two University of Victoria students on a bus bound… Continue reading

Most Read