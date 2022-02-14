EV charging made easy for Vancouver Island strata owners

Since 2016, the Vancouver Island Strata Owners Association has been delivering workshops to help stratas plan projects to install EV charging systems. Now they’ve partnered with the CleanBC - Go Electric EV Charger Rebate Program to deliver an eight-part webinar series for all BC stratas.

There’s no doubt about it. Electric vehicles are growing in popularity — and they’re here to stay. Strata owners and councils face some unique challenges to install and manage EV charging systems to accommodate the changing needs of vehicle owners. There’s no one-size-fits-all solution — and it can seem like a lot of information to wade through.

Expert advice — all in one place

Navigating the rebate programs, the requirements of the Strata Property Act, and learning about charging systems can be daunting. Since 2016, VISOA (Vancouver Island Strata Owners Association) has been delivering workshops to help stratas plan projects to install EV charging systems — they’ve done the hard work for you. Now they’ve partnered with the CleanBC – Go Electric EV Charger Rebate Program to deliver an eight-part webinar series for all BC stratas.

Wendy Wall, President of VISOA’s Board of Directors notes that, “We understand how stratas work — all their nuances, complexities and challenges — and we know that each one is unique. We can help strata owners and councils understand every step of the process.”

Having an expert in your corner makes for an easy and informed path forward.

Townhouse owners take note!

With that in mind, VISOA is proud to announce their upcoming webinar, EV Charging for Townhouse Stratas, on Feb. 19. Don’t miss out! It will cover rebates, electrical requirements and best practices for townhouse stratas and smaller stratas such as duplexes and triplexes. Register here.

Catch up on past webinars for condo stratas

Don’t live in a townhouse strata? Never fear! Catch up on the webinars for condo stratas on YouTube! The first three videos cover each of the CleanBC rebate programs available to condominium stratas, what you need to know about the Strata Property Act, planning your project, installation, and ongoing operating costs and management.

“Our goal is really to make sure stratas get accurate information and gather it all in one place so it’s easy. For example, our How to Get EV Ready infographic is a great resource that summarizes the steps for condo stratas,” Wall says.

For more information, resources and helpful tools, check out VISOA’s webpage EV Charging for Stratas.

Electric vehicles