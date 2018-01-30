Fairway Market will be taking over the Western Foods location in Langford starting March 1. (File photo)

Fairway Market buys Langford location of Western Foods

Goldstream Avenue store will open as Fairway on March 1

As of March, the Western Foods location in Langford will be operating under a new umbrella.

Fairway Market has bought the store at 772 Goldstream Ave. and will be opening it on March 1 as its newest location.

In a statement, the company said it is “proud to take the reins from Western Foods Langford and continue with the core values and traditions of quality products, quality service, and excellent value while supporting the community.”

Fairway Market opened its first store on the West Shore back in 1987 in what was then called Canwest Mall. The chain has been operating since 1963. Now with nine stores, it is one of Vancouver Island’s largest independently owned grocers.

