Finance Minister Bill Morneau responds during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Federal Liberal government to release fall economic update Nov. 21

Finance Minister Bill Morneau told the House of Commons that the economy is still on a roll and the unemployment rate is hovering near four-decade lows.

The Trudeau government will release its fall economic update on Nov. 21 as part of a plan that Ottawa insists will help keep Canada competitive.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau, who made the announcement on Thursday, told the House of Commons that the economy is still on a roll and the unemployment rate is hovering near four-decade lows.

There are concerns, however, that Canada has lost some of the advantages it once boasted as an investment destination.

Corporate Canada and, more recently, a Senate committee have been pressing Morneau to slash business taxes to keep the country from falling behind after major tax and regulatory reforms in the United States.

In the U.S., the government has been forced to borrow more cash — and run deeper deficits — in order to cover President Donald Trump’s tax cuts.

Sources with knowledge of Ottawa’s competitiveness plan have said Morneau is looking at targeted measures rather than broad-based corporate tax cuts.

The fall update will also contain fresh projections on economic indicators and on the path of the federal books, which posted a $19-billion deficit last year.

In this year’s federal budget, Morneau projected a shortfall of $18.1 billion for 2018-19, with annual deficits set to shrink each year to $12.3 billion in 2022-23. The projections include annual $3-billion cushions to offset risks.

“I’m pleased to say that on Nov. 21 we’ll introduce our fall economic statement so we can update Canadians on further actions we’ll take to keep our economy growing, to keep people investing in our country and creating jobs,” Morneau said Thursday.

Related: ‘Some baloney’ in assertion Canada’s pension fund has highest ethical standards

Related: Cities make power play for new fiscal order with eye to 2019 federal election

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
International sommeliers have high-praise for B.C. wine
Next story
VIDEO: Get hired at Black Press Media’s Extreme Education and Career Fair

Just Posted

Victoria’s FATSO one month after Dragons’ Den deal

Owner Jill Van Gyn talks about the immediate spike in her peanut butter business

Nanaimo-bound ferry becomes tangled with fishing net

Incident happened Wednesday on Queen of Alberni’s Tsawwassen-Duke Point ferry run

#YYJapanFair2018 hits Esquimalt Saturday

Cultural fair highiligths vast variety of Japanese culture

Victoria’s Fairmont Empress crowned best hotel in Canada

Luxury hotel made top of 50 best hotels list

Victoria cyclist finds thumb tacks spread across Galloping Goose Trail

Rider stopped in her tracks when one punctured tire, found ‘hundreds’ more covered in leaves

VIDEO: Get hired at Black Press Media’s Extreme Education and Career Fair

There are 75 employers looking to hire today at the Bay Street Armoury

B.C. women fleeing violence to get new transition housing facilities

Kelowna, Smithers, Nanaimo, Port Alberni and Langford among locations

POLL: Do you support proportional representation for B.C.?

British Columbians are being asked whether they want to switch from the… Continue reading

Federal Liberal government to release fall economic update Nov. 21

Finance Minister Bill Morneau told the House of Commons that the economy is still on a roll and the unemployment rate is hovering near four-decade lows.

Investigators zero in on crude bombs as clues to motive

Law enforcement officials seized three more devices Thursday — two addressed to former Vice-President Joe Biden and one to actor Robert De Niro.

International sommeliers have high-praise for B.C. wine

The fourth-annual Judgment of BC brought 40 top wine professionals to the Okanagan from around the world.

Charlie Montoyo named new Toronto Blue Jays manager

Charlie Montoyo has been named the Toronto Blue Jays new manager.

Penalty for cancelling Saudi arms contract ‘in the billions’: Trudeau

The Trudeau government has been under pressure to cancel the contract since the brutal murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi

Around the BCHL: Coquitlam Express for real and Trail trades Levi Glasman

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s happening in the junior A hockey world.

Most Read