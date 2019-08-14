(Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives photo)

Feds to fund Indigenous energy projects in B.C. and Alberta

Projects could include creation of business plans, training programs or engagement forums

The federal government is providing up to $6 million in funding to help Indigenous communities in B.C. and Alberta increase their participation in energy infrastructure projects.

Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi made the announcement Wednesday.

Funds will be provided through the Indigenous Natural Resource Partnerships program.

A statement from Natural Resources Canada describes the program as a one-year initiative aimed at supporting Indigenous business development as well as Aboriginal communities and organizations interested in energy projects.

Successful projects could include creation of business plans or feasibility studies, training programs, engagement forums or other activities designed to boost participation in energy infrastructure development.

Natural Resources Canada says funding preference will go to B.C. or Alberta groups proposing projects that will be substantially completed by next March.

RELATED: Indigenous energy summit includes session on pipeline ownership options

Sohi says the partnerships program recognizes that Indigenous peoples are leaders in a cleaner, more resilient energy future.

“We are proud to partner with communities to increase participation and enable the development of innovative energy projects that will have benefits for generations to come.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Five Vancouver Island breweries team up for ‘killer’ beer deal
Next story
B.C. repaying fees after national building code access made free

Just Posted

Legal pot shop to open in Victoria with free merchandise

Clarity Cannabis opens second location on Aug. 17

Sea King spotted in Langford as DND works to divest retired aircraft

Helicopter destined for the Comox Air Force Museum trucked through Langford on Aug. 6

Happy Campers bus vandalized in Colwood

Daycare forced to cancel Wednesday field trip to Langford Lake due to damage

RCMP identifies persons of interest in murder of Metchosin man

Martin Payne, 60, was found dead in his Metchosin home on July 12

Saanich police ask the public for help with unsolved assault case

The assault took place in Rutlegde Park on July 18

VIDEO: Trudeau broke ethics law in SNC-Lavalin affair, watchdog says

Commissioner says prime minister improperly pressured former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould

POLL: What is the main thing you would like to see improved on BC Ferries?

BC Ferries passengers are sounding off on what they would like to… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Aug. 13

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Dangerous pass caught on dash cam near Salmon Arm

The incident occurred Saturday morning

Detained ISIS supporter may be released in Enderby, B.C.

Former refugee Othman Ayad Hamdan may be released to Enderby while awaiting deportation

B.C. repaying fees after national building code access made free

Refunds going to nearly 5,000 people who paid since last fall

RCMP probe link between homicide, missing persons case in Williams Lake

Rich ‘Savage’ Duncan the victim of Aug. 6 homicide in Williams Lake

Family on way to a wedding when girl, 4, killed in Kootenay highway crash

The Alberta family was travelling through B.C. for a wedding when their RV was in a serious collision

Four-year-old girl one of two killed in crash near Shambhala music festival

The 26-year-old driver of a Saturn SUV was also killed

Most Read