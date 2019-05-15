Fill your craziest cups for just two bucks

7-Eleven Canada’s Slurpee Bring Your Own Cup event is back for two days May 17 and 18

Bring creative Slurpee vessels to 7-Eleven Canada stores on May 17 and 18 and fill them with Slurpee for just $2. (Slurpee Canada Facebook)

A hollow disco ball, a large pot, a vase, a crock-pot: Slurpee fans across Canada are challenged to bring in their wackiest vessels to fill with Slurpee for just $2 on May 17 and 18.

This year’s Slurpee Bring Your Own Cup event kicks off the celebrations happening around 7-Eleven’s 50th year in Canada.

To help celebrate, 7-Eleven is kicking off some new limited-time Slurpee flavours like the Ghostbusters Green Apple Watermelon Slurpee and Strawberry Blast.

The one caveat in the crazy cup event is that containers must be smaller than 26cm in diameter, be watertight and hygienic.

There will also be a free Slurpee giveaway on the seventh and 11th of every month during the summer for 7Rewards members.

For rules and regulations, visit slurpee.ca/byoc/.

