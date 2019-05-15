Bring creative Slurpee vessels to 7-Eleven Canada stores on May 17 and 18 and fill them with Slurpee for just $2. (Slurpee Canada Facebook)

Fill your craziest cups for just two bucks

7-Eleven Canada’s Slurpee Bring Your Own Cup event is back for two days May 17 and 18

A hollow disco ball, a large pot, a vase, a crock-pot: Slurpee fans across Canada are challenged to bring in their wackiest vessels to fill with Slurpee for just $2 on May 17 and 18.

This year’s Slurpee Bring Your Own Cup event kicks off the celebrations happening around 7-Eleven’s 50th year in Canada.

To help celebrate, 7-Eleven is kicking off some new limited-time Slurpee flavours like the Ghostbusters Green Apple Watermelon Slurpee and Strawberry Blast.

ALSO READ: McDonald’s staff and volunteers serving smiles for a good cause on McHappy Day

The one caveat in the crazy cup event is that containers must be smaller than 26cm in diameter, be watertight and hygienic.

There will also be a free Slurpee giveaway on the seventh and 11th of every month during the summer for 7Rewards members.

For rules and regulations, visit slurpee.ca/byoc/.

Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. Hydro powering up for more electric vehicle charging demand
Next story
Company that owns Burger King, Popeyes and Tim Hortons chains is expanding

Just Posted

‘We’re rolling the dice’: Esquimalt Firefighter union president questions staffing model

Andrew Zado wants more consistant staffing for his team

ICBC urging drivers to slow down this May long weekend

Speed is number one cause of car crash fatalities: ICBC

Google timelapse shows the West Shore’s transformation over three decades

Watch the West Shore really change

PHOTOS: Calgary’s Cavalry FC comes out with a win against Pacific FC Wednesday night

Pacific FC has one more shot to stay in the Canadian Championship

Search called off for missing Sooke surfer

Anyone with information asked to call RCMP

B.C. holding public inquiry to track rise of money laundering

Judge to head probe into criminal activity in real estate, drugs

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of May 14

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should horse-drawn carriages be phased out in the City of Victoria?

Horse-drawn carriage companies are again getting a rough ride in the City… Continue reading

Bucks stop Raptors 108-100 in series opener

Milwaukee takes 1-0 leads in NBA’s Eastern Conference final

MPs condemn B.C. RCMP interrogation of Indigenous girl who reported sex assault

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale calls the interrogation techniques shown in the video ‘abhorrent’

Burmese python too big for B.C. put on one-way flight to Toronto

Snake will be going to his forever home at a reptile zoo just north of the city

Looking forward to money laundering probe, Rich Coleman says

B.C. Liberal MLA has faced accusations he didn’t do enough

Two pillows, ‘Magic Wand’ vibrator at centre of B.C. civil dispute between exes

Whether the items were gifted under Canadian law or not main argument in Civil Resolution Tribunal case

Carfentanil, an opioid more toxic than fentanyl, linked to more deaths in B.C.: Coroner

There were 64 deaths linked to carfentanil in the first quarter of 2019, compared to 35 in all of 2018

Most Read