Tanya Sterling at Sterling Financial

Financial options with COVID – What’s your next move now, and in the future?

‘Holistic’ is about more than health, it also applies to your finances

CERB, CEWS, CEBA, CECRA, TWS, EWS revenue limits, income limits, various subsidies… so much information, so many changes.

In response to the current COVID-19 concerns, the government has also extended many filing deadlines and delayed interest from accruing – which dates do you need to be aware of and what information do you need?

“We can help clarify what applies to you, what applies to your business and when you need to do something about it,” says Tanya Sterling at Sterling Financial Accounting Services.

“We’re largely working remotely, but we’re here, we are available, we coach our clients to provide information electronically and there is someone at the office who can accept paperwork for those for whom the internet is not a good fit,” Tanya adds.

Not your typical tax preparer

Having someone in your corner who understands how Revenue Canada works, their policies and what they’re looking for in a return or follow-up query is invaluable. In addition to maximizing deductions, dealing with CRA reassessments and addressing prior year adjustments, you can find help to resolve tax issues, including multiple property planning, audits and US filing requirements.

But that’s often just the start of the client relationship, Tanya notes.

Once tax season is finished, it’s a good opportunity to revisit what happened over the year, look ahead to what may be coming, and to do a comprehensive review: What could you do differently to improve your overall financial health?

As a Chartered Professional Accountant, Certified Power Coach, Mediator and Conflict Coach, Certified Professional Consultant on Aging, a Chartered Financial Divorce Specialist, with certificates in ElderLaw, Collaborative Dispute & Resolution, and Negotiation, Tanya is a big believer in the importance of looking at the whole picture.

With this holistic approach to finances, tax preparation is among a full spectrum of financial wellness services the Sterling team offers, including financial coaching and small business support. Offering financial guidance for all life’s changes and milestones, Sterling Financial offers support through divorce and separation, help for executors and trustees following a death, and financial/retirement planning.

“No matter what your needs are today, or where you want to be tomorrow, we’re here to help,” she says.

Contact Sterling Financial today at 250-857-1857 or info@sterlingfinancial.ca for support with this year’s taxes and start an ongoing relationship.

Financial planning

Most Read