First ride-sharing app approved to operate at Victoria International Airport

Lucky to Go will soon have stalls in YYJ’s short-term parking lot

Licenced ride-hailing company Lucky to Go has become the first authorized ride-sharing app service to operate at Victoria International Airport.

“The airport is pleased to welcome Lucky to Go as YYJ’s first provider of ride-hailing services,” said Rod Hunchak, Victoria Airport Authority’s director of business development and community relations, in a release. “As air travel continues to rebound and we see more passengers at YYJ, we are excited to offer new ground transportation options for travellers.”

Ride-hailing stalls will soon be designated in the short-term parking lot.

Luck to Go (LTG Technologies) is a Victoria-founded and based ride-sharing app that currently operates in Kelowna and Victoria, with plans to expand elsewhere in B.C.

“We are thrilled to be the first ride-hailing company to serve Victoria International Airport and commit to providing a safe, reliable and economical mode of ground transportation to the public,” said LTG Technologies founder Mandeep Rana.

