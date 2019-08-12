Five Vancouver Island breweries team up for ‘killer’ beer deal

Vancouver Island Brewing has teamed up with White Sails Brewing, Twin City Brewing, Isle Sauvage Brewing and Land and Sea Brewing to create the Pod Pack. (Facebook/ Vancouver Island Brewing)

Five Vancouver Island breweries have partnered together to offer a unique flavour experience – all while helping the Southern Resident Killer Whales.

The Pod Pack, presented by Vancouver Island Brewing is a collaborated effort between Nanaimo-based White Sails Brewing, Port Alberni-based Twin City Brewing, Victoria-based Isle Sauvage Brewing and Comox-based Land and Sea Brewing. For each sale of the four-pack beer, $1 will go the Pacific Salmon Foundation.

“We wanted to do a collaboration pack all with smaller breweries from four different areas to show we’re working well with our neighbours and continuing to explore and innovate, and see what they can teach us and what we can teach them,” said Chris Bjerrisgaard, marketing director. ” It’s good for the community, good for the southern resident killer whales and offers us the opportunity to connect with other breweries.”

Each brewery approached Vancouver Island Brewing with an idea of what flavour they wanted to produce and offered an original recipe. Vancouver Island Brewing then made up the batch and tweaked each recipe based on the corresponding company’s feedback.

In the end, the resulting flavours include Ocean Sun, a double IPA by White Sails Brewing; Rainshadow, a blackberry-raspberry sour by Twin City Brewing; Mystic, a dry hopped sour by Isle Sauvage Brewing; and Deadhead, a hazy session IPA by Land and Sea Brewing. Each beer is wrapped with an orca decal for full effect.

From the pod packs alone Vancouver Island Brewing hopes to raise $17,000 for the Pacific Salmon Foundation, though sales from the brewery’s Pod Party on July 20 may bring the total up to $20,000.

The last shipments of the Pod Pack are heading out to stores on Monday, so Bjerrisgaard anticipates they will be sold out by the end of the week. However, plans are already in place to run the project again next year.

“This will turn into an annual thing based on how well it was received, and based on how fun it was,” Bjerrisgaard said.

