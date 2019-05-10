Flower, plant sales fund women’s health programs ahead of Mother’s Day

Save-on-Foods celebrates Mother’s Day by supporting the health and well-being of women and newborns. Proceeds of fresh cut bouquets, a dozen roses and select potted plants purchased in any of the brand’s 166 stores, between May 9 and 15 will be donated to women’s health programs at hospitals in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

The beneficiaries of this initiative include BC Women’s Hospital Foundation (which also services the Yukon from a specialty-care perspective), Health Sciences Centre Foundation in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Saskatchewan’s new Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital and Edmonton’s Lois Hole Hospital for Women. Funds will be used for a range of needs including everything from helping to purchase much-needed equipment to expanding surgical space.

READ ALSO: Save-on-Foods fills the pantry for Jeneece Place

“We’re excited to offer our customers a unique way to honour moms with a gift that gives back this Mother’s Day,” said Darrell Jones, president of Save-On-Foods. “Money raised will ensure a number of important programs receive a much-needed influx of funds they need and deserve and lend support to the health and well-being of women across Canada in a meaningful and tangible way.”

This Mother’s Day fundraising initiative is one of many that Save-On-Foods has been proud to take ownership of over the years.

“We are grateful to Save-On-Foods and their customers for this opportunity to partner and ensure the women of B.C. receive the highest quality healthcare when, where and how they need it,” says Genesa Greening, president and CEO of the BC Women’s Hospital Foundation.


Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Uber and Lyft drivers strike across the U.S.

Just Posted

First responders using upgraded radio transmissions call it ‘night and day’

Agencies across the CRD are switching to a new digital system from CREST

Victoria whale watching boat towed to Sidney after crashing, taking on water

Vessel hit submerged rock in U.S. waters

14 years later: Victoria Police seek information on missing woman

Belinda Cameron was last seen May 11, 2005

Esquimalt Buccaneer Days bring traffic changes

Esquimalt Road closed on May 11 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. from Dominion Street to Constance Avenue

Victoria International Airport is one of two in the country operating debt free

Airport shares 2018 accomplishments and 2019 plans during annual public general meeting

Toddler dies after being left in hot car in Burnaby

The 16-month-old boy had been in the vehicle for several hours

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of May 7

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

VIDEO: Chilliwack school bus driver caught going wrong way at train stop

Witness says driver was trying to sneak bus through train crossing arms, with students on board

Volunteer, First Nations fire departments get $5M for training, gear

Money was part of the province’s Community Emergency Preparedness Fund

Trio of endangered owls hatch at B.C. breeding program

There is hope owls could be released into the wild as soon as next spring

B.C. MLA wants to ban sale of flavoured nicotine juice to stop teens from vaping

Kamloops-South Thompson MLA Todd Stone introduced a private member’s bill in the legislature

Grey whales just making a ‘pit stop’ along B.C. coast, expert says

The whales are likely en route to Alaska, research scientist explains

Transit police officer shot at Surrey SkyTrain station ‘excited to be back at work’

Josh Harms was shot in the arm at Scott Road station on Jan. 30

Woman traumatized after seeing bear carcass disposed of at B.C. landfill

WARNING: Story contains an image that may be disturbing to some readers

Most Read