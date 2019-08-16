Food trucks, family fun, invade Westshore Town Centre on Sunday

Food trucks like Molly’s British Fish and Chipswill be at Westshore Town Centre on Sunday, Aug. 18 from noon to 6 p.m. (Photo by Shane Deringer)

Rick Stiebel/News Staff

Not getting enough iron in your diet?

A food truck party at Westshore Town Centre could be just the vehicle to fuel your passion for a variety of amazing eats.

The free event, which takes place on Sunday, Aug. 18 from noon to 6 p.m. in the Westshore Town Centre parking lot by Tim Horton’s, features a bouncy castle and face painting for the kids and music for everyone provided by DJ PTK.

An assortment of tempting treats awaits food truck aficionados, rain or shine. Country Crepes serves up sweet and savory delicacies from an old French recipe, Elements Ice Cream uses liquid nitrogen and local ingredients to craft artisan ice cream, and Grilled to the Mac makes mac and cheese and grilled cheese sandwiches from scratch.

Indecent Risotto’s handmade rice balls offer an everchanging assortment made with fresh local ingredients, Molly’s Fish & Chips offers halibut, cod, haddock, poutine and chicken strips, and Shaka Bowls serves fresh smoothie bowls topped with your choice of a variety of toppings.

