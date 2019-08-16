Food trucks like Molly’s British Fish and Chipswill be at Westshore Town Centre on Sunday, Aug. 18 from noon to 6 p.m. (Photo by Shane Deringer)

Food trucks, family fun, invade Westshore Town Centre on Sunday

Music and free kids activities on tap

Rick Stiebel/News Staff

Not getting enough iron in your diet?

A food truck party at Westshore Town Centre could be just the vehicle to fuel your passion for a variety of amazing eats.

The free event, which takes place on Sunday, Aug. 18 from noon to 6 p.m. in the Westshore Town Centre parking lot by Tim Horton’s, features a bouncy castle and face painting for the kids and music for everyone provided by DJ PTK.

READ ALSO: Explore the West Shore Farmers’ Markets

An assortment of tempting treats awaits food truck aficionados, rain or shine. Country Crepes serves up sweet and savory delicacies from an old French recipe, Elements Ice Cream uses liquid nitrogen and local ingredients to craft artisan ice cream, and Grilled to the Mac makes mac and cheese and grilled cheese sandwiches from scratch.

Indecent Risotto’s handmade rice balls offer an everchanging assortment made with fresh local ingredients, Molly’s Fish & Chips offers halibut, cod, haddock, poutine and chicken strips, and Shaka Bowls serves fresh smoothie bowls topped with your choice of a variety of toppings.

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com

Previous story
End of an era as Buddies Toys leaves Oak Bay Avenue

Just Posted

End of an era as Buddies Toys leaves Oak Bay Avenue

Victoria location merges with parent shop in Sidney

Multi-vehicle crash northbound on Pat Bay Highway causing delays

A pair of afternoon crashes snarls traffic on Highway 17, police advising residents to avoid the area

Donations still needed to cover cost of Sarah Beckett Memorial Playground, opening Aug. 24

Local fundraisers have collected $150,000 of the required $250,000 in costs

PHOTOS: Walk-off single sends HarbourCats to WCL finals

Game one of West Coast League finals begins Aug. 16 at 6:35 p.m.

Bacteria counts lead Island Health to warn swimmers off Elk/Beaver Lake beach

As a precautionary measure it is not recommended for people or pets to enter the water

WATCH: Family dog missing after fire tears through Metchosin home

Firefighters continue to monitor for hot spots

Victoria Shamrocks open WLA finals at Q Centre in Colwood

Team is evenly matched in championship series against Maple Ridge Burrards

‘Easy Rider’ star Peter Fonda dies at 79

Actor and writer was nominated for an Oscar for co-writing the 1969 psychedelic road trip movie

Excavators help cute kid who copied their dig with his toys stay “safe at work”

Carson Carnegie wakes up at 7:00 am every morning to watch construction work on his street

Bob Lenarduzzi out as Vancouver Whitecaps president

MLS team is at the bottom of the Western Conference standings

B.C. daycare operator denies negligence in death of ‘Baby Mac’

Infant died in early 2017 after biting an electrical cord, according to a lawsuit filed by his mom

BC SPCA reopens animal cruelty investigation at Abbotsford pig farm

Additional alleged footage released from Excelsior Hog Farm sparks new investigation

RCMP on Vancouver Island seek information on alleged ‘breaking out’ bandit

Man alleged to have hid in Nanaimo business washroom ceiling overnight, took monitors

POLL: What is the main thing you would like to see improved on BC Ferries?

BC Ferries passengers are sounding off on what they would like to… Continue reading

Most Read