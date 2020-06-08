While many people put decisions on hold during COVID, those reflecting on their lives and considering making changes may now start looking for guidance, says Tanya Sterling.

For families in flux, guidance is here

If you’re ready to make a change, this financial planner and life coach can help

It’s been a spring of uncertainty and stress for most of us, and though the fall may bring new challenges, for now many Victorians have settled into a new routine.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been an opportunity for many people to reflect on their lives and consider making changes. Stepping back from the rat race at work? Pulling out of some extracurriculars to keep kids closer to home? Ending a romantic relationship that’s no longer functional?

Now that a “new normal” is starting to settle in for the summer, you might be ready to figure out how your ideas might take shape. That’s where Sterling Financial comes in.

“A lot of people put things on hold during COVID, and now they’re ready to start asking questions. What do these changes really look like? Can I afford it? What are my next steps?” Tanya Sterling says.

Sterling is a financial planner and Chartered Professional Accountant, but her professional experience goes beyond numbers. Through two decades helping individuals, families and business owners problem-solve through crises and cost savings, her skillset has grown. Life coaching, conflict management and countless other skills can help you navigate the stress, emotions, and communication challenges surrounding big life changes.

Are you ready to reshape your life?

Retirement on the horizon? Change in work/life balance? Relationship not going as planned?

“Many people put their plans for a divorce or separation on hold as they wait for certainty in the market, at work and elsewhere. But if you want to know what your options are in a cooperative way, to minimize the impact on your family and your resources, I can help,” Sterling says.

Sterling has done a lot of mediation and facilitation work online, remotely, and offers free 15-minute consultations to see if there is a ‘good fit’.

“Because people are self-isolating, couples may be living in separate places, they may have their children at home, they may have extra challenges and an uncertain future. We can find a solution that works.”

For families who were under financial pressure before the pandemic hit, reduced spending and temporary financial assistance from banks and governments may have eased the strain, but it’s important to figure out long-term solutions.

“Families may have saved money without those extraordinary expenditures for children’s activities, or by using a mortgage deferral, but banks are still going to want their money. Now’s the time to make a plan, and figure out what that’s going to look like,” Sterling says.

Sterling Financial offers flexible payment options for those who need help now, but may not have current liquidity.

“We can work with you. Just give us a call and we’ll figure out a way to help find the path forward.”

Call 250-857-1857, email info@sterlingfinancial.ca, or visit 101-860 View St. to start the conversation.

