Former VP of lululemon joins B.C. cannabis cultivation facility

Kerry Biggs will be the Chief Financial Officer of True Leaf, in Lumby

The former vice president of lululemon athletica is joining a B.C. cannabis cultivation facility ahead of the legalization of marijuana in October.

Kerry Biggs will be the Chief Financial Officer of True Leaf, a 25,000 square foot cannabis cultivation facility in Lumby scheduled for completion this fall.

Prior to working with lululemon athletica as vice president and treasurer, Biggs also worked in senior finance roles for Finning International and Enbridge.

Darcy Bomford, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of True Leaf believes Biggs’ prior work experience with several large Canadian public companies make him key for the role of CFO.

“He has a strong understanding of a business’s key performance drivers and a solid history of adding value by driving operational efficiencies. This experience will be invaluable to True Leaf as we continue to grow exponentially,” said Bomford.

Earlier this year Don Chisholm was appointed True Leaf’s chief marketing officer. His creative agency, Dossier, has been named the company’s branding partner. Hill+Knowlton Strategies (Hill+Knowlton) will be True Leaf’s government relations advisors.

The Company also announced it has granted stock options to officers and consultants to purchase up to a total 1,050,000 common shares, exercisable at a price of 56 cents per share.

True Leaf is a plant-forward wellness brand for people and their pets. Founded in 2013, True Leaf has two main operating divisions: True Leaf Medicine Inc. and True Leaf Pet Inc.

