Four Seasons Vancouver hotel to shut down in 2020

Hotel has been running for more than 40 years

The Four Seasons Hotel in downtown Vancouver is set to shut down in 2020.

In an email Wednesday, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts said it will not be renewing its lease for the property with Cadillac Fair view Corporation and will “concluding its management” as of Jan. 31, 2020. No further details were provided.

The company has managed the hotel since it opened more than 40 years ago as part of the Pacific Centre mall.

It’s the only property that’s still owned and managed by the company anywhere in the world.

