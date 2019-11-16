From left, The Bay Downtown’s Cosmetic and Fragrance staff Venus Earle, manager Cecily Meausette and Valerie Desmarais gather to promote the Unwrap the Glam Gala happening on Nov. 16 from 6:30 until 9 p.m. Tickets are $10 with $5 going towards the Hudson’s Bay Foundation in support of its mental health charitable partners. The foundation is committed to improving mental health across Canada through the Headfirst program. This event features a number of surprises throughout the night, including entertainment, product samples, door prizes, special sales and so much more. Tickets are available in store for purchase. (Don Denton/Black Press Media)

Get pampered while supporting mental health initiatives at Unwrap the Glam Gala

Hudson’s Bay raises funds at glamourous annual event

A glamorous affair will transform the Hudson’s Bay’s downtown Victoria location Saturday night.

Get pampered, try tasty treats, listen to great entertainment, and shop some fantastic sales – all while supporting mental health initiatives across Canada.

The Unwrap the Glam Gala will make participants sparkle on Nov. 16 from 6:30 until 9 p.m.

READ MORE: Unwrap the glam and make someone shine at the Hudson’s Bay

Tickets are $10 with $5 going towards the Hudson’s Bay Foundation in support of its mental health charitable partners. The foundation is committed to improving mental health across Canada through the Headfirst Program.

This popular event features a number of surprises throughout the night to make guests beam, including entertainment, product samples, door prizes, special sales and so much more.

Tickets are available in store for purchase.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Previous story
New photo gallery snaps into Sidney with a peak

Just Posted

Saanich resident calling for gas powered leaf blower ban finds support as autumn leaves fall

‘Cities don’t need to be noisy and happiness and wellbeing should be a priority,’ says the resident

More than 150 rental units proposed for Gorge Road neighbourhood

The City of Victoria is set to hear of a new five-storey project

New photo gallery snaps into Sidney with a peak

Al Kohut says new downtown gallery aims to develop greater appreciation for photography

Get pampered while supporting mental health initiatives at Unwrap the Glam Gala

Hudson’s Bay raises funds at glamourous annual event

Victoria councillors ask taxpayers for opinions on 55 per cent wage increase

Council seeks feedback on the request in an online budget survey

VIDEO: Six months later, downtown Victoria business still feels the burn of Pandora fire

Sattva Spa stripped to the bare bones and won’t be operational for another year

Ski resorts selling mountain water is a risky move, critics say

Alberta allowed ski resort in Kananaskis Country to sell about 50 million litres to third party

Sportsnet looks at new options for Coach’s Corner time slot, post-Don Cherry

Spokesperson says Hall of Fame feature on tap this weekend after co-host’s firing

Grand Forks residents protest on bridge to call for ‘fair’ compensation after 2018 floods

Demonstrators also criticized how long it has taken to be offered land deals

B.C. taxi drivers no longer exempt from wearing a seatbelt

Before, taxi drivers were allowed to forego a seatbelt when driving under 70 kilometres an hour

Car dash covered in papers not an excuse for speeding, Delta police warn

After pulling driver over for speeding, police found his speedometer blocked by a stack of papers

B.C. woman seeks return of jewelry box containing father’s cremated remains

Sicamous RCMP report handmade box was stolen from a storage locker

Vancouver police officer charged with sexual assault in apparent off-duty incident

Jagraj Roger Berar, 51, of Surrey, charged in incident alleged to have happened in Whistler

Sooke hosts forum to get input from people with disabilities

The province has multiple avenues for input

Most Read