Get pampered while supporting mental health initiatives at Unwrap the Glam Gala

From left, The Bay Downtown’s Cosmetic and Fragrance staff Venus Earle, manager Cecily Meausette and Valerie Desmarais gather to promote the Unwrap the Glam Gala happening on Nov. 16 from 6:30 until 9 p.m. Tickets are $10 with $5 going towards the Hudson’s Bay Foundation in support of its mental health charitable partners. The foundation is committed to improving mental health across Canada through the Headfirst program. This event features a number of surprises throughout the night, including entertainment, product samples, door prizes, special sales and so much more. Tickets are available in store for purchase. (Don Denton/Black Press Media)

A glamorous affair will transform the Hudson’s Bay’s downtown Victoria location Saturday night.

Get pampered, try tasty treats, listen to great entertainment, and shop some fantastic sales – all while supporting mental health initiatives across Canada.

The Unwrap the Glam Gala will make participants sparkle on Nov. 16 from 6:30 until 9 p.m.

Tickets are $10 with $5 going towards the Hudson’s Bay Foundation in support of its mental health charitable partners. The foundation is committed to improving mental health across Canada through the Headfirst Program.

This popular event features a number of surprises throughout the night to make guests beam, including entertainment, product samples, door prizes, special sales and so much more.

Tickets are available in store for purchase.

