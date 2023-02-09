Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce celebrates 160 years

Looking North on Douglas Street from Yates Street during the late 1800s. (Image M06715 courtesy of the City of Victoria Archives)

On Sept. 10, 1861, approximately 40 settlers representing Greater Victoria’s nascent business community gathered at the House of the Union Hook and Ladder Company and the Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce began to plant its roots.

The Chamber was officially founded two years later on Feb. 9, 1863. To date, it has approximately 1,400 members, making it one of the five largest in the province. Approximately 80 per cent of that membership is made up of small businesses with 25 employees or less.

As the Chamber celebrates 160 years and reflects on its history, the organization is in part focusing its messaging on acknowledging the role it played in the suppression of Indigenous culture while also recognizing a diverse history.

Part of this messaging comes from the ongoing living web project called The Chamber 1863, which dives into the history of commerce in Greater Victoria with archival photos and historic accounts from the different communities that developed Greater Victoria’s economy.

“We’ve included voices from community members themselves as much as we can to provide a much wider perspective,” Chamber CEO Bruce Williams said.

The project started last summer with writing help from a University of Victory history student. A key priority is to identify Indigenous knowledge keepers and share their stories on what the history of commerce was in Greater Victoria. The project has had a soft launch and officially launches on Feb. 9.

Looking forward, the Chamber plans to focus on three key areas in 2023 – finding and keeping workers, business growth and development, and safe communities at home and work.

Finding and keeping workers will involve advocating for more convenient transportation options, Indigenous business support, immigration and integration, accessible child care and affordable housing.

The Chamber will also call on government to address issues such as climate action leadership, fair rules for businesses regarding emerging technologies and finding homeless solutions.

Over the decades, the organization has pushed for investment or policies that contribute to a thriving business community in Greater Victoria as well as initiating or being involved with establishing the South Island Film Commission, South Island Prosperity Partnership, VIATEC, Destination Greater Victoria and the annual flower count.

Looking back on the past few years, the Chamber has been a contributor to several advocacy efforts, including the push for $10-a-day child care.

“We’ve been working hard to make the case for affordable and accessible child care for many years. We needed to change the public perception so government understood that allowing parents to stay in the workforce is an economic investment. That’s especially important for women who want to keep their careers going,” Williams said.

“In 2022 we played a key role in having the international marine border reopened by advocating directly to the prime minister’s office. This was a big win for the Inner Harbour as it allowed Belleville Terminal to operate so that U.S. shoppers could visit and spend their money here and Canadian sports fans could continue their pilgrimages south to Seahawk and Mariners games. It also kept Victoria front of mind for the cruise ship industry.”

The Chamber also played an important role in advocating for businesses during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We also were a key voice in getting the province to simplify the application process so that more small and medium businesses were able to access life-saving grants, and we were a direct connection between government decision-makers and businesses to help ensure wage and lease subsidies were effective and timely.”

On Thursday (Feb. 9), the Chamber celebrates its 160th with a sold-out gala at the Royal B.C. Museum with opportunities for businesses from across Greater Victoria to connect, surrounded by interactive and static exhibits highlighting the Chambers’ past, present and future.

For more information on the Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce, go to victoriachamber.ca.

