Greater Victoria Chamber of Commers honours its outstanding businesses tonight

Philanthropist and furniture store magnate Gordy Dodd received the 2019 Governors’ Lifetime Achievement Award

The Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce issues its 2019 Business Awards Thursday night at the Fairmont Empress.

Two top awards were already announced earlier this year. Philanthropist and furniture store magnate Gordy Dodd received the 2019 Governors’ Lifetime Achievement Award. The Governors’ Lifetime Achievement Award honours an individual for his or her outstanding leadership and accomplishments over the decades.

Rose Arsenault, of Talentcor, was named The Chamber’s Member of the Year.

The Chamber Member of the Year award recognizes an individual who has served as a volunteer at The Chamber, has taken an active role with the board or committees, fosters relationships with the community and advocates on behalf of business.

The other nominees are:

Business Leadership; sponsored by Coast Capital Savings

Chard Development Ltd.

Kinetic Construction

New Business; sponsored by Peninsula Co-op

Fatso High Performance Peanut Butter

Urban Bee Honey Farm

Business of the Year (1-10 Employees); sponsored by City of Victoria

Luv-A-Rug Services Inc.

National Education Consulting Inc. (NECI)

Business of the Year (11-39 Employees); sponsored by TELUS Communications

AOT Technologies

LIDA Homes Inc.

Business of the Year (40+); sponsored by Wilson’s Group of Companies

Berwick Retirement Communities

The Root Cellar Village Green Grocer

Outstanding Workplace; sponsored by Ralmax Group of Companies

CHEK Media Group

Fernwood Coffee Company

Innovation; sponsored by University of Victoria, Peter B. Gustavson School of Business

WildPlay Element Parks

Outstanding Customer Service; sponsored by Innvo8 Digital Solutions Inc.

Connect Hearing

Wallace Driving School

Sustainable Business Practices; sponsored by Camosun College

Clean Air Yard Care

Iredale Architecture

Business Person of the Year; sponsored by Deloitte Canada

Toni Desrosiers, Abeego

Brian Henry, Ocean River Sports and Adventures

Young Entrepreneur of the Year; sponsored by Royal Roads University

Tyler Glashutter, RE-LY Metal

Anton Ihl, E:Né Raw Food Sake Bar

Non-Profit of the Year; sponsored by Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island

Broadmead Care

Victoria Women in Need Community Cooperative

The winners will be announced at VictoriaChamber.ca after the event Thursday night.


